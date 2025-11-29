Việt Nam's SEA Games uniform unveiled

SEA Games
|Vietnamese athletes in the uniforms for the 33rd SEA Games in a launching ceremony on November 29 in Hà Nội. Photos courtesy of Động Lực Group
HÀ NỘI — The official uniform of the Việt Nam Sports Delegation at the upcoming SEA Games was released on November 29 in Hà Nội.
The Rise Beyond collection by Động Lực Group includes T-shirts, polo shirts and jackets in white, red and blue.
They are made of high-quality and innovative materials, helping athletes easily accelerate and be flexible in every moment of movement. They will feel comfortable, confident and energetic throughout training, travelling and competition.
The designs draw inspiration from a night sky illuminated by fireworks, stars and a streaking bolide. According to the designers, this imagery symbolises the athletes’ journey – one of diligence, perseverance and a determination to shine.
|Official jacket uniform of the Việt Nam Sports Delegation at the 33rd SEA Games.
Red remains the dominant colour, symbolising the national flag as well as the will and fighting spirit of the Vietnamese people. White, associated with glorious milestones such as the 2008 AFF Cup triumph and the 30th SEA Games gold medal, appears for the first time in the team’s official uniform as a reminder of past glory and confidence in the future. Blue serves as an accent colour, representing peace, hope and renewable energy – the colour of the open sky toward which Vietnamese athletes strive as they push beyond their limits.
Speaking at the ceremony, Director of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam Nguyễn Danh Hoàng Việt said the uniforms were always a source of national pride, a means to express the fighting spirit, the will to rise up and the image of the Vietnamese people united, strong and confident in integration.
"The event today is not only our launch of the Việt Nam Sports Delegation's uniform at the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand, but our introduction of the image and national identity of Việt Nam to regional friends," Việt said. VNS