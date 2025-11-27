Việt Nam’s rising defence fuels SEA Games ambition

SEA Games

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam enter the 33rd SEA Games with growing belief as a formidable defensive unit underpins their bid for another regional title. If recent form suggests anything then Việt Nam's football team stands poised for glory at the upcoming SEA Games.

Under the astute guidance of coach Kim Sang-sik, the squad boasts a reliable defensive line. The trio of Nguyễn Hiểu Minh, Phạm Lý Đức and Nguyễn Nhật Minh have showcased their prowess by maintaining clean sheets in five of their last seven matches at both the 2025 Southeast Asian U23 Championship and the 2026 Asian U23 Championship qualifiers.

Joining the national team in October, Hiểu Minh made headlines by not only starting but also scoring an own goal in a thrilling return match against Nepal. Đức, who made his debut in March and June, faced a tough challenge during a 0-4 loss to Malaysia but demonstrated resilience by playing a commendable 45 minutes.

Nhật Minh, on the rise with Hải Phòng FC, finds himself among the top three in their V.League 1 while Hiểu Minh’s club, PVF-People’s Police, battle relegation but competing fiercely against top strikers helps him sharpen his skills and instincts.

Meanwhile, Đức faces fierce competition for a starting spot at Hà Nội Police FC, contending with esteemed players like Bùi Hoàng Việt Anh, Trần Đình Trọng and Hugo Gomes. Yet training with such quality teammates under coach Alexandre Polking provides an ideal environment for his development.

In addition to the above faces, coach Kim has support from backups like Lê Văn Hà of Hà Nội and Đinh Quang Kiệt of Hoàng Anh Gia Lai which ensures he has a wealth of options to rotate the squad.

Guarding Việt Nam’s goal is Trần Trung Kiên who has kept clean sheets in six recent official matches for the national squad. With Kiên’s bravery and stability, coach Kim can be confident that every detail of the defensive structure is secure, moulded by experiences in high-pressure matches at both club and national levels.

Adding to their defensive arsenal, Việt Nam’s backline boasts impressive heights with Trung Kiên measuring 1.91m, Quang Kiệt at 1.96m and an array of defenders standing tall at or above 1.80m. This physical advantage allows them to dominate aerial battles, converting their height into a potent attacking weapon. Remarkably, the central defenders matched the strikers in scoring three goals during the recent U23 Southeast Asian tournament.

Historically, Việt Nam have been unrivalled in the Southeast Asian tournament, clinching consecutive championships from 2019 to 2022. Their triumphs include a gold medal at SEA Games 30 and SEA Games 31 alongside consecutive victories in the ASEAN U23 Championship in 2022, 2023 and 2025.

The foundation of Vietnamese youth football lies in its defensive strength. During SEA Games 30 in 2019, the team conceded a mere four goals over seven matches – the fewest in the tournament. Three years later, a clean sheet throughout the regional tournament marked a historic achievement for Việt Nam. In 2023, they conceded only two goals across four matches, reinforcing their reputation as the strongest defence in the regional tournament.

The men's football event at the 33rd SEA Games features ten teams divided into three groups. Group A includes Thailand, Cambodia and Timor Leste; Group B features Việt Nam, Malaysia and Laos; while Group C is comprised of defending champions Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines and Singapore.

The tournament opens on December 3 with hosts Thailand facing Timor Leste. Việt Nam’s first match against Laos is set for December 4, followed by a crucial face-off against Malaysia on December 11. The top three teams and the best second-placed team will advance to the semi-finals on December 15, culminating in the final showdown on December 18.

While Indonesia currently hold the SEA Games title, Việt Nam, along with Thailand and Indonesia, are top contenders for the gold medal at this year’s games. VNS