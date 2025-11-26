Runners get set to enjoy Hà Nội's nightlife in midnight marathon

Marathon

HÀ NỘI —Around 10,000 runners are due to hit the streets of the capital for the VNExpress Marathon Hanoi Midnight Powered by Puma this weekend.

The night run, celebrating its fifth anniversary, starts just after midnight on Sunday, November 30, next to Thiền Quang Lake.

This year's races, themed "Go Wild Hà Nội" will follow four routes of 42km, 21km, 10km, and 5km.

Runners will pass through some of the most beautiful streets of the capital taking in national landmarks and historic sites along the way.

From the starting point, athletes will cross the Red River via the Vĩnh Tuy and Long Biên bridges, continue along scenic Thanh Niên Road between West Lake and Trúc Bạch Lake, pass President Hồ Chí Minh’s Mausoleum, follow the tree-lined Phan Đình Phùng Street into the Old Quarter and then circle Hoàn Kiếm Lake before reaching the finish line.

Marking five years of development since its first edition in 2020, the event has become a symbol of the capital's sports scene, allowing runners to explore Hà Nội at night.

This year, it is accompanied by PUMA as a strategic partner, bringing a new, youthful and modern look through various sponsorship categories and experiential activities.

"This year marks the half-decade journey of the tournament. Maintaining its identity, the race continues to take athletes through several iconic locations in the chilly air," said Lê Vân Anh, deputy head of the organising committee,

"With the support of Puma and the message of 'Go Wild Hà Nội', we aim to bring a more explosive experience in terms of expertise, emotions and sideline activities."

On November 28 and 29, athletes will receive race kits and take part in a range of activities in the expo area.

The PUMA booth will be a highlight of the event space, designed as a giant shoebox where runners can take part in the "Brainwave" activity – an experience that encourages athletes to tune into and connect with themselves.

According to a PUMA representative, only by truly understanding who they are and daring to step outside their comfort zone, can people reach new milestones on their journey of growth and effort.

The Shake Out Run on November 28 will feature key opinion leaders of the national running community to build momentum and spread a positive spirit and energy before the race day.

Lê Thị Hoàng Yến, deputy director of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam, appreciated the development of the marathon that was demonstrated through the increase of both local and international participants and value of the bonuses every year.

She said the race was not an amateur event but a tournament where many national team runners test their ability ahead of the major competitions later this year including the 33rd SEA Games.

In addition to the unique running experience, this year’s race carries the message of "Smoke-free Green Run", encouraging awareness of environmental protection, keeping the space clean and reducing cigarette waste. It is part of efforts to spread the spirit of green sports and community responsibility right in the heart of the capital. VNS