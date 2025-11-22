Kim calls strongest men for SEA Games campaign

Football

HÀ NỘI — Kim Sang-sik announced his list of 28 players who will help Việt Nam hunt the SEA Games title in the upcoming edition next month in Thailand.

The South Korean manager picks many regular players who took part in international training and competitions as well as new and young faces who are for the future of national football.

In his list, three are three goalkeepers, eight defenders, 11 midfielders and six strikers. Among them, Khuất Văn Khang, Nguyễn Đình Bắc, Nguyễn Công Phương, Nguyễn Quốc Việt, Bùi Vĩ Hào and Nguyễn Thanh Nhàn have made their names internationally through their AFF U23 Championship victory in July.

Meanwhile Trần Thành Trung, the record transfer deal in Việt Nam history, Nguyễn Thái Quốc Cường and Nguyễn Đức Việt are named for the first time.

One regret absence is captain Nguyễn Văn Trường who suffered a ligament injury during a friendly tournament in China recently.

Kim and his players will gather for training on November 23 in Vũng Tàu, HCM City, until December 1 when they depart for Thailand.

Việt Nam will first play Laos in Group B on December 4 and Malaysia a week later.

Matches will be organised at the Tinsulanon Stadium in Songkhla Province.

Other teams, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines and Singapore are in Group C while Cambodia, Timor Leste and the hosts are in Group B.

The top team and best second-placed one of the tournament will advance to the semi-finals.

In 2023, Việt Nam defeated Myanmar 3-1 to take bronze while Indonesia beat Thailand 5-2 to lift the championship trophy. — VNS