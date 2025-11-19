Inaugural National Kendo Championship set for Ninh Bình

NINH BÌNH — The inaugural National Kendo Championship will take place in Ninh Bình Province from November 20 to 23, featuring 250 athletes representing 23 Kenzo clubs across the country.

Kendo is a modern Japanese martial art that evolved from traditional samurai techniques. It not only focuses on developing technical skills but also emphasises personal character through sword training.

Organised by the Việt Nam Kendo Federation (VKF), the championship includes a well-rounded programme comprising of advanced training courses, rank promotion exams sanctioned by the International Kendo Federation (FIK) and competitive sparring events.

On November 20, the event will begin with a specialised seminar focused on basic and advanced technical standards, updates on competition rules and match management, and coaching methodologies based on FIK guidelines.

This seminar will also serve as a platform for clubs to share insights on organisation, training strategies, talent identification and athlete development.

The rank promotion exam is scheduled for November 21, overseen by Higashi Yoshimi Sensei, head coach of the Japanese kendo team at the 19th World Kendo Championship. This exam will follow a transparent process that includes document verification, eligibility assessment, technical evaluation and results announcement.

Competitive sparring matches will be held on November 22 and 23, adhering to VKF regulations and FIK rules. The competition will feature designated zones for warm-ups, matches, refereeing, and medical support, as well as a structured system for managing complaints and technical issues. A scheduling, draw and results management system will ensure continuity and allow teams to strategise and prepare physically.

The championship aims to standardise the skill levels of athletes, coaches and referees in line with FIK criteria. By harmonising technical standards, training methods, and match management, Việt Nam kendo seeks to build a strong foundation for advancing to regional and international competitions.

Additionally, the championship endeavours to promote kendo throughout the nation, fostering the establishment of new clubs and nurturing the next generation of athletes. — VNS