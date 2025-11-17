Bodybuilders shine at World Championship

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese bodybuilders brought home 10 gold, five silver and two bronze medals, securing second place at the 2025 World Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Championship, which concluded in Indonesia, on Sunday.

Việt Nam achieved a remarkable hat-trick of runners-up positions, finishing second in the men's team, second in the women's team and second overall. India made a strong impression, topping the tournament with 11 gold, nine silver and five bronze medals, while the Mongolian team placed third overall, earning nine gold, four silver and five bronze.

2024 Asian champion Nguyễn Thanh Tiên became the new world champion in the classic bodybuilding category for male athletes. The HCM City-born athlete dedicated all his efforts to the tournament in Indonesia, forgoing several other competitions this year in pursuit of this prestigious title.

The 2025 World Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships, organised by the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation, took place from November 14 to 16 on the tourist island of Batam, Indonesia.

This 16th edition attracted 34 delegations from countries and territories across the globe, with 298 athletes competing in various events for a total of 46 sets of medals. — VNS