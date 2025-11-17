Vovinam strengthens role as "cultural ambassador" in Europe

PARIS — The 2025 Trần Huy Phong Championship and International Master Examination taking place from November 15-16 in Paris has reaffirmed the growing influence of Vovinam – Việt Võ Đạo (a traditional Vietnamese martial art) as a dynamic cultural bridge between Việt Nam and international communities.

The event, held by the Vietnamese Cultural Centre in France and the France Vovinam – Việt Võ Đạo Federation, brought together 320 practitioners and 31 masters from France, Belgium, the Netherlands and many other European countries.

The championship served both as a competitive arena and as an occasion to honour late Grand Master Trần Huy Phong, who played a central role in advancing Vovinam in Việt Nam and around the world.

The two-day programme featured master-level exams, qualifying and final rounds, technical demonstrations and exchanges within the federation. Performances and bouts were praised for their technical quality, sportsmanship and adherence to the philosophy of “Sportsmanship – Solidarity – Honesty – Nobility – Progress.”

According to Grand Master Trần Nguyên Đạo, President of the World Council of Masters, around 25 clubs from across France participated in this year's event, with Europeans forming the majority of athletes. This demonstrates the deep cultural reach and position of Vietnamese martial arts in Europe.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Director of the Vietnamese Cultural Centre in France Đinh Ngọc Đức stressed that Vovinam is not only a martial art but an integral part of Vietnamese culture. It has become an important cultural diplomacy tool, contributing to promoting the image of Việt Nam and its people abroad.

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Đinh Toàn Thắng also commended the efforts of the Vovinam community in spreading Vietnamese cultural values.

Since 1975, Vovinam has flourished across France thanks to generations of dedicated masters. Today, young instructors continue expanding its practice, making it a popular sport and cultural activity in Europe.

For many practitioners, Vovinam’s appeal comes from its combination of physical training, self-defence, traditional weapon techniques and a philosophy of altruism. — VNA/VNS