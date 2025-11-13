GM Liêm checks mate Karthik to earn Việt Nam’s best result in World Cup

Chess

HÀ NỘI — Grandmaster Lê Quang Liêm made Việt Nam's best result in the FIDE World Cup 2025 after advancing to the fifth round of the tournament in India.

Previously, a slot in the fourth round in 2013 and 2019 was Liêm's and Việt Nam's highest achievement in this tournament which gathers the strongest masters in the world.

Liêm tied GM Karthik Venkataraman, Indian reigning champion, in the first match before defeating him in the second one after 68 moves in nearly five hours on November 12.

The former world blitz chess champion, who pocketed a US$25,000 for this success, will next play Alexander Donchenko of Germany who beat his country-fellow Matthias Bluebaum in the fourth round.

Donchenko was promised a tough rival as he defeated GM Giri Anish of the Netherland who had higher Elo rating in the third round.

In their latest meet in the Biel Chess Festival 2024 in the Netherland, two competitors shared a draw result. Their rematch will be organised on November 14. — VNS