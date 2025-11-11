Hosts serve up regional challenge at Billie Jean King Cup opener

Tennis

LÂM ĐỒNG — Tennis takes centre court as the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup Group III Asia/Oceania Event B – 2025 was officially served on November 10, featuring 35 strongest female players from seven countries in Lâm Đồng Province.

The event, held at Novaworld Phan Thiết's Tennis Gardens, will conclude on November 15.

It is the second time this year that Việt Nam has won the right to host an International Tennis Federation event, following the Davis Cup Group III Asia/Oceania in July in Bắc Ninh Province.

According to the latest ITF ranking, Việt Nam is the highest-positioned team in the tournament at No 98. The hosts will play Maldives No 102 and Bahrain No 128 in Group A.

Meanwhile, No 99 Laos will face No 110 Guam, No 118 Brunei and No 139 Jordan in Group B.

Vietnamese young and talented players Nguyễn Thị Mai Linh, Ngô Hồng Hạnh, Phan Diễm Quỳnh, Đặng Thị Hạnh and Vũ Khánh Phương are expected to take the only slot in Group II next season.

There is no relegation this year.

The Billie Jean King Cup is the premier international team competition in women's tennis, launched as the Federation Cup in 1963 and then Fed Cup in 1995. It held the current name in September 2020 in honour of former World No. 1 Billie Jean King.

The Billie Jean King Cup is the world's largest annual women's international team sports competition in terms of the number of nations that compete. — VNS