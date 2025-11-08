Politics & Law
Home Sports

Việt Nam lead medal tally at World Vovinam Championship in Bali

November 08, 2025 - 16:38
This year’s championship drew over 600 athletes from 26 countries and territories spanning four continents: Asia, Europe, Africa and Oceania. They fiercely contested 45 sets of medals across both performance and combat categories

 

Vietnamese martial artists compete in the World Vovinam Championship 2025. — Photos tienphong.vn

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam led the medal tally at the eighth World Vovinam Championship 2025, which concluded on Friday in Bali, Indonesia.

The Vietnamese team dazzled the competition, clinching an impressive 24 gold medals along with one silver, successfully defending their title as champions. Following closely, Algeria secured the runner-up position with nine golds, 10 silvers and five bronzes, while Cambodia rounded out the top three with seven golds, 11 silvers and five bronzes.

This year’s championship drew over 600 athletes from 26 countries and territories spanning four continents: Asia, Europe, Africa and Oceania. They fiercely contested 45 sets of medals across both performance and combat categories. This tournament stands as a pinnacle event for elite martial artists, showcasing their skill, technique and indomitable spirit.

  

Martial artists perform in the event.

For the Vietnamese Vovinam team, this event was a golden opportunity to reaffirm their dominance after a series of successful national tournaments in 2025.

Master Florin Macovei, the Permanent Vice President of the World Vovinam Federation, remarked on the competition's intensity, highlighting the participation of sports powerhouses like Japan, South Korea, Iran, France and Algeria. He noted the remarkable improvement in the quality of athletes from Japan and South Korea, expressing optimism for the future as countries invest in developing Vovinam talent.

The ninth World Vovinam Championship is set to take place in Algeria in 2027, marking a return to a nation that hosted the championship in 2015.

In a significant development, the Southeast Asian Vovinam Federation (SEAVF) Executive Committee held its meeting alongside the championship in Bali. The agenda included vital discussions on personnel adjustments for the new Executive Committee. During the meeting, Ou Ratana, President of the Cambodian Vovinam Federation, was elected President of SEAVF. I Nyoman Yamadhiputra from Indonesia was appointed as the Permanent Vice President and General Secretary.

 

The newly elected Vice Presidents of the Southeast Asian Vovinam Federation are Nguyễn Bình Định from Việt Nam, Jop Malonzo from the Philippines, U Ye Mint from Myanmar and Santipharp Intaraphartn from Thailand.

Notably, Cambodia was unanimously chosen to host the 2026 Asian Vovinam Championship, marking a significant milestone in the advancement of the Vovinam movement across the region. VNS

 

