Standard Chartered Hanoi Marathon - Heritage Race: Paving the way for a smoke-free future

HÀ NỘI — The vibrant opening ceremony of the Standard Chartered Hanoi Marathon - Heritage Race 2025 unfolded today at the Quần Ngựa Sports Palace, setting the stage for an exhilarating competition.

The event was graced by the presence of distinguished guests, including Phạm Xuân Tài, Deputy Director of the Hà Nội Department of Culture and Sports, and Lê Thị Hoàng Yến, Deputy Director of the Sports Authority of Vietnam. They welcomed a remarkable lineup of elite international runners eager to make their mark in this prestigious race.

This year's marathon champions the vision of a smoke-free environment, with an impressive surge in participation: 2,500 runners from nearly 70 countries. This nearly doubles the number from the 2024 season and underscores the growing allure of Việt Nam’s marathon scene on the global stage.

A standout feature of the 2025 race is the new start-finish point at Quần Ngựa Sports Palace, which will lead participants along a nearly 10km flat route skirting the picturesque West Lake. Renowned as one of the most scenic and ideal courses in the capital, this route offers athletes a prime opportunity to accelerate and set personal records.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyễn Trí, General Director of DHA Vietnam and organiser of the event, expressed enthusiasm: "By selecting this new start-finish point, we not only enhance the experience for athletes but also lay the groundwork for attracting tens of thousands of participants in the future, aligning with major global running events."

With the inspiring motto "Breakthrough, Reach Further - Together, We Run Further," the marathon, supported by its main sponsor, Standard Chartered Bank, is devoted to elevating the profile of Vietnamese marathons on the international stage.

Nguyễn Thuý Hạnh, General Director of Standard Chartered Bank Vietnam, remarked: "As the main sponsor of the Standard Chartered Hanoi Marathon - Heritage Race 2025, we are thrilled to see this event becoming an iconic international fixture in Việt Nam. It fosters connections among diverse communities, encouraging everyone to embrace a healthy and active lifestyle."

The marathon weekend, running from November 7-9, features various distances: 2.1km, 5km, 10km, 21km, and 42km. Spreading the events over two days ensures a top-notch experience for participants while minimising disruption to the local community.

Additionally, the opening ceremony included the launch of the Expo exhibition area, enhancing the event's professional standards. This vibrant exhibition, blending cultural and commercial elements, aims to cater to the needs of athletes and spectators alike.

Running throughout the tournament, the Expo will showcase leading brands, particularly those in sports, health care, and beauty. Attendees can look forward to interactive activities and enticing gift programmes at various booths, promising a weekend filled with enriching experiences for athletes and their families. _ VNS