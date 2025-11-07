Việt Nam set for showdown with Thailand at Futsal Cup

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will face arch-rivals Thailand in the group stage of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026, setting the stage for one of the tournament’s most anticipated early clashes.

Following an official draw conducted on November 5, the 16 teams were divided into four groups during the ceremony held at the MNC Conference Hall in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Hosts Indonesia are drawn in Group A alongside Iraq, Kyrgyz Republic and South Korea and, with home support behind them, will be hopeful of advancing to the knockout stage.

Hoping to deny four-time champions Japan from Group C progression will be Uzbekistan, who have finished second four times, along with Tajikistan and Australia.

Reigning 13-time record champions the Islamic Republic of Iran will headline Group D, with Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia their challengers.

Việt Nam and Thailand, runners-up in the previous edition, will have Kuwait and Lebanon for company in Group B.

Teams will compete in a round robin format in the group stage, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the quarter-finals

It is considered a favourable group for Việt Nam, world No. 26.

World No. 11 Thailand are expected to take one of the two slots for the next round, while Việt Nam will compete for the remaining place with Kuwait and Lebanon, who have both lost to coach Diego Giustozzi’s side in previous meetings.

Việt Nam beat world No. 54 Lebanon 4-0 in the qualification round in September. Earlier, they won 3-2 and 3-1 over world No. 43 Kuwait in friendly matches.

The tournament will be held from January 27 to February 7.

Prior to the continental competition, Việt Nam will take part in the 33rd SEA Games in December in Thailand.

Giustozzi has called 20 of the strongest players for intensive training over several weeks. They will have a friendly match with a leading Asian team as preparation for the tournament, or will leave for Jakarta one week before the opening ceremony to practise with other teams.

This marks the sixth consecutive and seventh overall appearance of Việt Nam in the Asian Cup. The team’s best achievement came in the 2016 edition, where a top-four finish earned them their historic first-ever berth at the FIFA Futsal World Cup. — VNS