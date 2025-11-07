Politics & Law
Home Sports

Việt Nam set for showdown with Thailand at Futsal Cup

November 07, 2025 - 08:17
Việt Nam are in the same group with arch-rival Thailand in the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026.

 

Việt Nam enter the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 after winning all three matches from the qualification. Photo courtesy of VFF

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will face arch-rivals Thailand in the group stage of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026, setting the stage for one of the tournament’s most anticipated early clashes.

Following an official draw conducted on November 5, the 16 teams were divided into four groups during the ceremony held at the MNC Conference Hall in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Hosts Indonesia are drawn in Group A alongside Iraq, Kyrgyz Republic and South Korea and, with home support behind them, will be hopeful of advancing to the knockout stage.

Hoping to deny four-time champions Japan from Group C progression will be Uzbekistan, who have finished second four times, along with Tajikistan and Australia.

Reigning 13-time record champions the Islamic Republic of Iran will headline Group D, with Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia their challengers.

Việt Nam and Thailand, runners-up in the previous edition, will have Kuwait and Lebanon for company in Group B.

Teams will compete in a round robin format in the group stage, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the quarter-finals

Việt Nam place in Group B of the 2026 AFC Futsal Asian Cup. Photo screenshot

It is considered a favourable group for Việt Nam, world No. 26.

World No. 11 Thailand are expected to take one of the two slots for the next round, while Việt Nam will compete for the remaining place with Kuwait and Lebanon, who have both lost to coach Diego Giustozzi’s side in previous meetings.

Việt Nam beat world No. 54 Lebanon 4-0 in the qualification round in September. Earlier, they won 3-2 and 3-1 over world No. 43 Kuwait in friendly matches.

The tournament will be held from January 27 to February 7.

Prior to the continental competition, Việt Nam will take part in the 33rd SEA Games in December in Thailand.

Giustozzi has called 20 of the strongest players for intensive training over several weeks. They will have a friendly match with a leading Asian team as preparation for the tournament, or will leave for Jakarta one week before the opening ceremony to practise with other teams.

This marks the sixth consecutive and seventh overall appearance of Việt Nam in the Asian Cup. The team’s best achievement came in the 2016 edition, where a top-four finish earned them their historic first-ever berth at the FIFA Futsal World Cup. — VNS 

futsal Asian Cup Việt Nam Group D



More on this story

Sports

IRONMAN Phú Quốc is back, gathering world's strongest triathletes

The 2025 BIM Group IRONMAN 70.3 Phu Quoc event week will take place from November 14 to 16 at the Phú Quốc Marina Resort and Entertainment Complex, gathering thousands of domestic and international athletes and continuing to uphold its position as one of the premier endurance sporting events in the region.
Sports

Trang and Phát win Việt Nam International Series

Trang, ranked 133rd in the world, secured her second title in less than two weeks by defeating young Thai player Tonrug Saeheng, who is ranked 246th at just 17 years old. Prior to this, Trang had won the other international event on October 26 in Ninh Bình Province.
Sports

Vulcan4x4-PNF win VOC 2025 in style

Phan Ngọc Mỹ and Bùi Minh Duy set a record as they won the fourth title in a row in the PVOIL Việt Nam Offroad Cup 2025 which closed on November 2 in Hà Nội.
Sports

Vietnamese teams gear up for glory at 33rd SEA Games

Vietnamese sports teams are eager to reach new heights at the 33rd SEA Games, set to take place in December in Thailand. Among them, the athletics and taekwondo teams are preparing with great determination to bring home numerous gold medals.

