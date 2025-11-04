IRONMAN Phú Quốc is back, gathering world's strongest triathletes

IRONMAN

AN GIANG The 2025 BIM Group IRONMAN 70.3 Phu Quoc will officially take place from November 14 to 16 at An Giang Province's Phú Quốc Marina Complex, welcoming thousands of athletes from across Việt Nam and around the world.

The event continues to reaffirm Phú Quốc Island’s position as a premier sports and tourism destination in Southeast Asia, where natural beauty, modern infrastructure, and world-class racing experiences come together.

Following two successful editions marked by strong participation and the presence of legendary triathletes, the 2025 BIM Group IRONMAN 70.3 Phu Quoc is expected to further elevate organisational standards, promote the island’s groblal image, and highlight the spirit of sustainable tourism -- inspiring both athletes and visitors to push beyond their limits.

The 1.9km swim will be held on a triangle-shaped course in an anticlockwise format. The exhilarating 90km bike ride will be a two-lap journey showcasing the island's diverse landscapes and stunning coastal views. Finally, athletes will conclude the race with a 21.1km, two-lap run along Phú Quốc's most beautiful seaside road.

Race and community spirit

“We are proud to bring IRONMAN 70.3 back to Phú Quốc, continuing the success of past seasons while delivering a safe, professional and inspiring race experience for athletes, supporters and families," said Rob Zamacona, general manager of event organiser Sunrise Events Vietnam (SEV).

"The event is not only a personal challenge, but also a celebration of community spirit -- the embodiment of the IRONMAN mantra, ‘Anything is Possible’."

A vibrant week of activities for all ages will accompany the tournament.

The SUNRISE SPRINT Việt Nam features a shorter triathlon (750m swim, 20km bike ride, and 5km run), ideal for beginners or those looking to warm up for the main event.

Meanwhile, the IRONKIDS event invites children aged 5-15 to experience duathlon and triathlon races, fostering their love for sports and an active lifestyle.

Kicking off the week is the Newborns Vietnam Run Out charity run, which raises awareness about neonatal care and the importance of early medical support for newborns.

The IRONMAN Village will be a lively hub throughout the week, bringing together athletes, families and top sports brands with premium gear and wellness products. There will be interactive experiences, workshops, and exclusive event merchandise.

Boost for local tourism

After Phú Quốc’s recent administrative integration into An Giang Province, provincial and local authorities have shown strong commitment to supporting the event’s organisation.

“The 2025 BIM Group IRONMAN 70.3 Phu Quoc is not only an international sporting event, but also an important opportunity to promote the area's image, stimulate tourism and economic growth and uphold the position of Phú Quốc and An Giang as a whole on the regional map," said Trần Nguyễn Bá, deputy director of An Giang's Department of Culture and Sports.

"With a long-term vision, we hope this race will become an annual hallmark, positioning Phú Quốc as a top international destination for sports, tourism and major events.”

This year also marks a significant milestone for Phú Quốc’s modernisation, with new infrastructure, upgraded services and comprehensive development initiatives. Within this vision, the BIM Group IRONMAN 70.3 Phu Quoc is not just a sports event, but a cornerstone in the strategy to transform Pearl Island into an international hub for culture, sports and tourism.

“This year’s return of IRONMAN 70.3 is a landmark moment -- not only celebrating 10 years of IRONMAN in Việt Nam but also reaffirming BIM Group’s long-term vision of building sustainable destinations," said BIM Group Chairman and CEO Đoàn Quốc Huy.

"For us, sports are more than competition – they are catalysts for local economic growth, tourism, healthy living and community connection. This event provides Phú Quốc with an opportunity to showcase its beauty to the world and demonstrates Việt Nam’s capability to host international-standard events.” VNS