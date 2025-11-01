Politics & Law
Home Sports

Running towards the light

November 01, 2025 - 08:57
Born into darkness but driven by determination, Vũ Tiến Mạnh has turned his passion for running into a remarkable journey. From breaking personal barriers to inspiring a community of visually impaired runners, his story is one of courage, perseverance and the power of hope.

Sports

Vietnamese women's football team gear up for 33rd SEA Games

Under the guidance of head coach Mai Đức Chung, the players are focusing on enhancing their physical strength while integrating techniques and tactics for the upcoming event. The weather in Hà Nội in late October is quite favourable for training, helping the players maintain good physical condition and enthusiasm during each session.

