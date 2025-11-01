Running towards the light

Born into darkness but driven by determination, Vũ Tiến Mạnh has turned his passion for running into a remarkable journey. From breaking personal barriers to inspiring a community of visually impaired runners, his story is one of courage, perseverance and the power of hope.
Under the guidance of head coach Mai Đức Chung, the players are focusing on enhancing their physical strength while integrating techniques and tactics for the upcoming event. The weather in Hà Nội in late October is quite favourable for training, helping the players maintain good physical condition and enthusiasm during each session.
After nearly a year away from the pitch, midfielder Đỗ Hoàng Hên has made a remarkable return to Hà Nội FC, showcasing his impressive form and creating opportunities to play for the Vietnamese national team.
Defending champions 3F Galaxy by Rekommend AI suffered a big blow on their way to protect their throne after a big loss in the opening match of the Vietnam Pro-Am Basketball Championship brought by VNPAY (VBC) on October 26 in Hà Nội.