Chasing dreams for Việt Nam's para-athletes

By Thanh Nga

From the challenging early days to their remarkable achievements on the Paralympic stage, generations of Vietnamese athletes with disabilities have crafted an inspiring narrative of resilience, determination, and an unwavering human spirit that defies all boundaries.

Established in 1995, the Việt Nam Paralympic Committee (VPC), previously known as the Việt Nam Sports Association for People with Disabilities, has been a steadfast partner in promoting sports for individuals with disabilities. This journey has empowered countless athletes to enhance their health, regain their confidence and fully integrate into society.

Over the past three decades, the landscape of Vietnamese disabled sports has evolved dramatically. What began as a grassroots movement in Hà Nội, HCM City, and Quảng Trị Province has blossomed into a national phenomenon, reaching dozens of provinces and cities and serving as a beacon of hope for more than seven million people living with disabilities across the country.

"Disabled sports not only bring glorious achievements on the international stage but also ignite faith, mold willpower and awaken the spiritual strength of millions," Deputy Prime Minister Mai Văn Chính said at the recent 30th anniversary of the VPC.

In its inaugural national sports competition in Quảng Trị in 1997, over 600 athletes participated, a testament to the immense hunger for training and competition.

Fast forward just over a decade, and the network of sports clubs for individuals with disabilities had expanded to numerous localities. Today, more than 35,000 individuals train regularly, with thousands competing at national and international levels.

The achievements of Vietnamese para-athletes in recent years have been nothing short of extraordinary: they secured one gold, one silver and two bronze medals at the Rio 2016 Paralympics, one silver at Tokyo 2021, and one bronze at Paris 2024.

Additionally, they claimed nine gold medals at the Asian Para Games in 2018 and 2022, and an impressive 66 golds at the 2023 ASEAN Para Games.

Breaking limits, building pride

Reflecting on this transformative journey, Trần Đức Thọ, general secretary of the VPC, said that disabled sports had become a powerful arena for athletes to assert themselves, overcome challenges and achieve community integration.

"Each step of this movement bears the imprint of human will and passion," he said.

"In the early 2000s, Việt Nam was just beginning to make its mark at the ASEAN Para Games. Now our delegation consistently ranks among the top in the region, reaching new heights on both continental and global stages."

One of the most memorable moments in this journey was the historic gold medal won by powerlifter Lê Văn Công at the 2016 Rio Paralympics. For Công, this achievement remains vivid.

"Over more than 20 years in sports for people with disabilities, my greatest motivation has been to overcome my own limitations and prove that we are capable," he said.

"I aim to show my opponents that despite our less-than-ideal training conditions, our strong will and national pride lead us to success."

Following Rio, Công continued to shine, earning medals at both the Tokyo 2021 and Paris 2024 Paralympics, becoming a living symbol of resilience.

Athletics also played a pivotal role, with javelin thrower Cao Ngọc Hùng consistently affirming Việt Nam's presence in disabled sports at the ASEAN Para Games.

"When I step onto the field, I play not just for myself but for the millions of Vietnamese people with disabilities who are watching," Hùng said.

The journey of Vietnamese disabled sports has been marked by both triumph and hardship.

Võ Văn Tùng exemplifies this spirit of perseverance. Once a promising swimmer, he faced challenges that led him to transition to athletics.

"After a four-year break, I switched to powerlifting, and everything changed in 2014 when I won three national gold medals," Tùng said.

"Competing abroad and winning in Singapore was a significant turning point. Events like the ASEAN Para Games provide invaluable motivation for individuals with disabilities to integrate into society, bolstered by the support of the sports industry."

Sustaining momentum, nurturing future stars

Despite the remarkable progress, challenges remain. Many localities lack adequate facilities, and there is a shortage of coaches and medical experts. The pipeline for young talent is also thin, with many athletes competing while still recovering from injuries.

Huỳnh Vĩnh Ái, chairman of the VPC, candidly noted that finding a new generation of athletes was the biggest hurdle, compounded by limited budgets. Without support from social resources, long-term training and preparation for upcoming tournaments would remain a challenge.

Looking ahead, the VPC aims to expand sports clubs for individuals with disabilities in about 70 per cent of provinces by 2025-2030, targeting around 40,000 regular participants.

At least 16 sports will be promoted, including athletics, swimming, powerlifting, chess, table tennis, and emerging sports such as pickleball and boccia.

The ambitious goal for Vietnamese disabled sports is to excel at the 2026 Asian Para Games and to qualify between 7 and 10 athletes for the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics in key disciplines. Youth training initiatives are a priority, focusing on discovering and nurturing talent.

Powerlifter Công said: "Veteran athletes and I are committed to mentoring young talents, ensuring they inherit our experiences and training spirit. We want them to start from a stronger foundation, enabling them to progress further and faster."

After 30 years of growth, sports for individuals with disabilities have become a vital bridge for societal integration. This journey, rich with achievements, is just the beginning of a promising future for Vietnamese disabled sports.

To propel this movement forward, it is essential to enhance awareness through effective communication and promotional initiatives.

The International Paralympic Committee is committed to partnering with Việt Nam, not only to organise events for athletes but also to uplift the entire disabled community.

This collaboration aims to cultivate a positive perception of disabled sports, inspiring Vietnamese athletes to reach new heights and achieve their dreams in the years to come. VNS