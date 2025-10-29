Ninh Bình surge leaves rivals trailing in league race

NINH BÌNH — Ninh Bình lead the 2025/26 V.League 1 standings with 20 points from eight matches, three ahead of Hà Nội Police in second place and five ahead of Thể Công Viettel in third.

With only about one-third of the league season completed, it may be premature to discuss Ninh Bình's championship potential or that of any other team. However, the squad from the ancient capital of Hoa Lư are demonstrating great determination alongside notable advantages over their main competitors.

This season, Ninh Bình are focused solely on two tournaments: V.League 1 and the National Cup, prioritising the domestic league. In contrast, championship contenders Hà Nội Police and Nam Định are engaged in four tournaments, both domestically and internationally, increasing their risk of player overload and injury.

Nam Định are currently showing signs of a squad crisis despite having invested in acquiring 15 foreign players for continental and regional competitions. Many key players are injured due to the high frequency of matches.

Meanwhile, Hà Nội Police, while not in as dire a situation as Nam Định, must carefully manage their resources as they aim not only for the V.League 1 title but also for success in the ASEAN Club Championship and AFC Champions League Two 2025/26.

Recently, Nam Định made coaching adjustments, with Nguyễn Trung Kiên temporarily replacing coach Vũ Hồng Việt. However, Kiên holds only an AFC A licence, making him unqualified to lead Nam Định in international tournaments. Consequently, the club are seeking an experienced foreign coach to help revitalise the team in the coming period.

Another contender for the V.League 1 title, Hà Nội FC, has had a slow start and has also changed their head coach. Currently, there is a nine-point gap between the capital team and Ninh Bình.

For Thể Công Viettel to remain in contention for the championship, they need to value every point. In their most recent match, they suffered an unexpected 1-2 loss to Hoàng Anh Gia Lai, marking their first defeat of the season.

Thus, Ninh Bình have a distinct advantage, capitalising on the weaknesses and instability of their opponents. They are proving themselves as worthy contenders for the title provided they maintain their performance from recent matches.

Ninh Bình currently boast the strongest attack in the league, with 20 goals scored by players across all positions. Defensively, goalkeeper Đặng Văn Lâm has conceded only seven goals, averaging 0.88 goals per match. They are one of the two teams that remain unbeaten in the league alongside Hà Nội Police.

In terms of playing style, Ninh Bình excel in ball control through short, precise combinations. Notably, they frequently score in the dying moments of matches, reflecting the players' physical fitness and fighting spirit.

Overall, Ninh Bình are the leading candidate for the championship, taking significant steps toward their goal. However, achieving it will not be easy as V.League 1 is known for its fierce and unpredictable nature. — VNS