Taekwondo fighters win medals from Asian Youth Games 2025

Asian Youth Games

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam pocketed first medals from the ongoing Asian Youth Games 2025 in Bahrain.

All medals went to taekwondo fighters on October 24.

Hoàng Thị Thu Huyền took silver in the women's 44kg category. She beat three rivals to take her slot in the final match.

Huyền, 14, tried her best but could not overcome powerful Aiym Serikbayva of Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Bùi Mai Phương came third in the women's 63kg class while Trần Hồ Nhân Văn took bronze in the men's over-73kg .

The Vietnamese taekwondo squad ended their competition as all of their three fighters were successfully in top three, helping Việt Nam temporally placed No 17 in the medal tally.

The Asian Youth Games features nearly 4,000 talented athletes from more than 40 countries and regions. It is an important arena for all countries to discover and sharpen their promising sportsmen and prepare for the Asian Games and Olympics Games in the future.

Việt Nam have 50 representatives competing in 11 out of 28 events in Manama.

The Games for young talented athletes aged 14 to 17 from across Asia in a vibrant celebration of sport, culture, and camaraderie will wrap up on November 1. VNS