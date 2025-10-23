NBA comes live to Việt Nam under executive deal

Basketball

HÀ NỘI — Matches from the National Basketball Association (NBA) in the US will be broadcast live on television in Việt Nam for the next three seasons.

FPT Play, one of the national favourite television brands, on October 22 announced their executive broadcasting right of the league, which is widely considered the premier professional basketball league in the world, from 2025 to 2028.

FPT Play will broadcast most of the matches live and exclusively starting from October 25. This marks the second collaboration between the two sides following their first agreement in 2022, making FPT Play the only domestic broadcaster with exclusive rights to the NBA for six consecutive seasons.

Notably, this deal will allow supporters to enjoy the full range of the world's biggest basketball competition. The Preseason, Regular Season, Play-In and Playoff, NBA Finals and other special events such as NBA All-Star Weekend, All-Star Celebrity and NBA Draft will be shown in international quality with vivid and in-depth Vietnamese commentary.

Tô Nam Phương, deputy general director of FPT Play, said: “FPT Play wants to bring to the fans, especially young supporters, exciting and global sports. Basketball is one of them.

"From 2022 up to now, we have invested in producing and broadcasting many major tournaments, not only international tournaments such as NBA, ABL but also many domestic tournaments such as VBA, National 5x5 U18 or National 3x3 U23.

“By continuing to hold the broadcasting right of the NBA, the world's number one professional basketball league, FPT Play hopes to reaffirm its pioneering position in promoting and accompanying the development of this sport in Việt Nam.”

This season, NBA features many new promising players who are ready to take on veterans such as Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum.

In the the first week from October 22-29, there are many thrilling clashes such as Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets vs Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors. — VNS