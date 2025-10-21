World-class badminton lights up Ninh Bình

NINH BÌNH — The Li-Ning Việt Nam International Badminton Series 2025 has swung into action in Ninh Bình Province, drawing more than 300 professional athletes from 19 countries.

The tournament runs from October 21 to 26, with players competing across five categories: men’s and women’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles and mixed doubles.

Results and scores will be recorded in the Badminton World Federation’s official system, giving participants a valuable opportunity to boost their global rankings. The event promises a week of top-level competition and thrilling rallies, showcasing the sport’s finest talent to fans in Việt Nam and beyond. — VNS