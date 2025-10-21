Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Sports

World-class badminton lights up Ninh Bình

October 21, 2025 - 15:26
The tournament will officially take place from October 21 to 26, featuring competitions in five categories: men's and women's singles, men's and women's doubles and mixed doubles.

  

The Department of Culture and Sports of Ninh Bình Province presents souvenirs to the referee board and teams participating in the tournament. — Photo baoninhbinh.org.vn

NINH BÌNH — The Li-Ning Việt Nam International Badminton Series 2025 has swung into action in Ninh Bình Province, drawing more than 300 professional athletes from 19 countries.

The tournament runs from October 21 to 26, with players competing across five categories: men’s and women’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles and mixed doubles.

Results and scores will be recorded in the Badminton World Federation’s official system, giving participants a valuable opportunity to boost their global rankings. The event promises a week of top-level competition and thrilling rallies, showcasing the sport’s finest talent to fans in Việt Nam and beyond. — VNS

 

sport football match tournament cup

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom