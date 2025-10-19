Pacers power up for Standard Chartered Hà Nội Marathon Heritage

HÀ NỘI — The 2025 Standard Chartered Hà Nội Marathon Heritage Race has taken a major stride forward in professionalising its pacer team — the athletes who help others achieve their competition goals through skill, consistency and inspiration.

On Sunday, the X-Run Training Camp, part of the marathon’s 2025 season, was held at Hoàng Mai Stadium in Hà Nội with the participation of a carefully selected group of pacers.

From nearly 300 applicants, the organising committee chose 34 outstanding runners based on strict criteria, including performance records, experience, discipline and motivation to become inspirational leaders on the course.

Throughout the training camp, participants were comprehensively trained in pace control, energy management and endurance, along with individual and group exercises based on international standards.

It marked the first time the event had introduced the X-Run Training Camp programme — a professional initiative led by coaches from China and experts from Xtep, the tournament’s sponsor.

X-Run Training Camp is specifically designed for pacers and elite runners, offering an in-depth curriculum developed through years of experience supporting prestigious marathons across China and the region. The programme aims to standardise the quality and professionalism of pacer teams while creating opportunities for Vietnamese athletes to learn from international experts.

This initiative represents a significant step for the Vietnamese running community, reinforcing the marathon’s pioneering role in promoting sustainable running and connecting local athletes with the global running movement.

“The pacers are not just pacers — they are leaders on the race track. Their professionalism and stability determine the experience and achievements of thousands of runners,” said Associate Professor Dr Nguyễn Trí, representative of DHA Việt Nam, the owner of the heritage race system.

Meanwhile, Nguyễn Tiểu Phương, one of the world’s first Abbott World Marathon Majors Seven Star Finishers, attended the event and said: “This is the first time a marathon event has been organised so professionally in Hà Nội and perhaps has never been organised in Việt Nam, so I am very excited because I personally work in the sports industry and have attended training camps in many places around the world. Vietnamese runners and pacers will be updated with many new and progressive developments in the world.

"I hope that in the future, the organiser DHA will hold many professional training camps for groups of runners and pacers to raise the achievements of Vietnamese marathons to a higher level and reach world standards.”

With the support of professionally trained pacers following international standards, athletes can fully conquer every kilometre of the course, confidently reach the finish line on time and enjoy the atmosphere of an international-class marathon, where Hà Nội is not only a destination for Vietnamese runners but also a symbol of global sporting connection.

Last year, the tournament attracted up to 18,000 participants and was one of the marathons with the largest number of runners. VNS