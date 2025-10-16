Fairway to heaven as golf amateurs chase glory

Golf

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s golf scene is getting a major boost with the launch of the Vietnam Mid-Amateur Championship 2025 – Nam Á Bank Cup, a brand-new tournament designed to open a new chapter for the country’s golfing community.

The latest addition to the Vietnam Golf Association’s (VGA) Vietnam Amateur Series will take place from November 5 to 8 at FLC Golf Club Hạ Long, one of the nation’s most scenic and challenging courses. With its breathtaking views and demanding fairways, the venue promises competitors a thrilling and unforgettable experience.

Vietnamese golf has seen remarkable growth in recent years, particularly among young players who continue to dominate the national rankings. The VGA said this rapid progress signals a bright future for the sport.

Yet, as the game expands, there is growing demand for a professional, fair and prestigious stage for seasoned golfers, those who combine skill and strategy with passion and experience.

The Vietnam Mid-Amateur Championship aims to meet that need, providing a platform for experienced amateurs to showcase their talent and sportsmanship.

Eligible players include male amateurs aged 30 and above with a handicap under 9, and female amateurs aged 25 and above with a handicap under 15. Registration is open until October 27.

Competitors will play 54 holes in total, using the stroke play format. After 36 holes, the top 60 men and top 20 women will advance to the final round.

Along with prizes, the winners will earn free entry to next year’s tournament. — VNS