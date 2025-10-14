Young athletes take centre stage at 33rd SEA Games

SEA Games

HÀ NỘI As the excitement builds for the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand later this year, Vietnamese athletes are pushing their limits as they train hard for a chance to shine.

This event is set to be a key platform for emerging young talents to showcase their skills on a regional stage.

Trần Quốc Cường, head coach of the Vietnamese shooting team, revealed that the SEA Games-Organising Committee has set a limit of three athletes per country in each shooting category.

Based on rigorous training evaluations, the top two performers will secure their spots, while the remaining slot will go to promising young athletes, ensuring a fresh wave of talent.

The team, consisting of 45 shooters, is immersed in intensive training sessions in Hà Nội.

Among the seasoned competitors like Hà Minh Thành, Phạm Quang Huy, Trịnh Thu Vinh, and Lê Thị Mộng Tuyền, attention now turns to rising stars such as Dương Hà My and Trần Thị Xuân Hương, who are eager to make their mark.

In volleyball, the women's team is close to finalising its roster after the conclusion of the 2025 National Volleyball Championship on October 19.

Coach Nguyễn Tuấn Kiệt has already laid the groundwork for the team, emphasising the importance of integrating young talent alongside veterans like Trần Thị Thanh Thúy, Lâm Oanh and Khánh Đang.

Notably, young talents such as Vi Thị Như Quỳnh, 23, and Trần Thị Bích Thủy along with Nguyễn Thị Ninh Anh, both 25, are being given significant opportunities. Quỳnh’s recent standout performance in the SEA V-League helped the Vietnamese team clinch a historic victory over Thailand, marking a turning point in their competitive journey.

Hoàng Đạo Cương, deputy minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, emphasised the need for sports managers to embrace a forward-thinking approach.

"We must proactively rejuvenate our talent pool. The 33rd SEA Games should serve as a dynamic platform for young athletes to prove themselves," he said.

Cương has encouraged coaching teams to take bold risks, selecting gifted young athletes who can rise to the occasion and thrive under pressure, rather than relying solely on experienced competitors.

Looking ahead, Việt Nam’s long-term sports development strategy aims to shift its focus from regional events like the SEA Games to larger international arenas such as the Asian Games and the Olympics by 2030, with a vision extending to 2045.

This strategic shift encourages a new mindset among sports managers, promoting the SEA Games as a crucial stepping stone toward achieving greater international success.

Nguyễn Danh Hoàng Việt, director of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam, reinforced this vision.

"We must prioritise our national youth team, boldly selecting the most promising young athletes to compete alongside seasoned professionals," he said.

"The 33rd SEA Games is not just an event; it’s a golden opportunity for these young competitors to gain invaluable experience and lay the groundwork for their futures on the international stage, including aspirations for the Asian Games and the Olympics." VNS