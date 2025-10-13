Việt Nam national team should refocus on themselves

Anh Đức

Before Việt Nam's match against Nepal last Thursday, most of the chatter in the media focused Malaysia’s ongoing controversy and a looming ban that some hoped might open the door for the Golden Star Warriors to qualify to the Asian Cup.

But that 3-1 win over underdogs Nepal was less convincing than headlines implied — a reminder that besides Malaysia, there are two other teams in the group, and neither is a walk in the park.

Kim Sang-sik’s men, despite taking the lead through Nguyễn Tiến Linh in the ninth minute, soon found themselves pegged back. Nepal, compact and disciplined, created tense moments, even when they played with one fewer man after a red card just before half-time. Việt Nam launched 25 shots — 10 on target — but only three found the net.

That discrepancy — between dominance in stats and imperfection in execution — shows why the Malaysia subplot must be shelved for now. While external drama draws attention, Việt Nam’s true challenge lies in inefficiency and inconsistency from within.

Let’s talk defence. The backline showed too many soft spots. On Nepal’s equaliser, a cross from a free kick was met by loose marking: defenders weren’t tight, transitions were slow and the header snuck through. The lesson is simple: when any opponent relies on set pieces and compact lines, mistakes in positioning are punished.

In the second half, Việt Nam finally raised their tempo. Xuân Mạnh and Văn Vĩ struck to secure the win. But there was a moment of near disaster: a wayward back pass almost gifted Nepal another chance, and only a quick recovery saved them. The margin was thin. The difference between a clean sheet and a risky clearance was mental focus, not luck.

Now contrast that with Malaysia’s own troubles: speculation, bans, legal wrangling. None of that matters if Việt Nam is sloppy. Even if Malaysia is sanctioned, Việt Nam’s path remains treacherous. The team must be ready for every opponent — including those who combine fragility with resilience, especially when underestimated.

Kim’s post-match tone was telling. He admitted the high shot count deserved more goals, lamenting wasted chances. But he also stressed discipline: avoid lapses, sharpen finishes, trust the collective shape. That’s the kind of internal agenda the squad must live or die by.

One positive from this match: the win adds not just points but confidence. Việt Nam also gained in the FIFA ranking: nearly seven points added to push them up two spots to 113th.

That matters psychologically. It suggests incremental progress, even if not perfect.

But momentum is fragile. A shaky win builds self-doubt just as fast as it builds belief. The team must use this result as a stepping stone, not a resting place.

The real test comes next: the return leg against Nepal, and the matches beyond. Will Việt Nam tighten their defence, choose when to press and when to conserve, and convert pressure into goals consistently? Or will they let off-field distractions cloud their focus?

If Việt Nam is serious about qualifying, the lens must focus inward. Fix the leaks, calibrate the finishing touch, demand concentration minute to minute. Worry about Malaysia later — first make sure that when the whistle blows, Việt Nam are not just favourite on paper, but the sharper on the pitch. VNS