MMA fights get ready to roar at LION Championship

HÀ NỘI — A thrilling showdown between Vietnamese champion Trần Quốc Tuấn and formidable Thai fighter Vorapon Jayamram will headline the LION Championship 27 (LC27) this weekend in Hà Nội.

The LION Championship is the national largest mixed martial art (MMA) series that features local and international fighters of different genres in thrilling bouts.

Tuấn is the national Muaythai champion and former World Boxing Council (WBC) Muaythai Việt Nam champion. He has taken part in two matches at the ONE Championship, the world's largest martial arts organisation, hosting bouts across all styles of martial arts.

Known for his fierce fighting style, Tuấn is recognised for his powerful, relentless attacks that can easily overwhelm opponents. The WBC champion also possesses exceptional striking precision, particularly with his devastating hooks and knee strikes.

Jayamram is really a worthy rival as he used to hold a title of the Omnoi Stadium competition.

The 20-year-old has competed more than 70 local and international matches and is experienced enough to challenge his Vietnamese rival in the men's 68kg MMA Striking category at the Tây Hồ Gymnasium.

Another notable bout is between Lý Văn Huỳnh and Đỗ Thành Chương in the all-Vietnamese 77kg MMA Pro with the winner securing a slot in the title match.

It has been nearly a year since Huỳnh's last appearance in the LION Championship. Last November he was defeated by South African Armando de Crescenzo and failed to take his dream belt.

In his comeback, Huỳnh targets a win so that he would get closer to the title for the second time.

Chương also returns to the octagon after one year of absence. His knockout win last year is an obstacle to any fighter including Huỳnh who has never lost to a Vietnamese rival.

Awaiting them in the belt match is Jovidon Khojaev of Tajikistan who is the reigning champion of the 70kg category. He gained weight and jumped to 77kg to aim for a second title at the LION Championship.

Nguyễn Văn Lâm will fight Lưu Huy Đức in the final of the men's 65kg MMA Striking.

This is a chance for Đức to get his revenge after he was beaten by Lâm in a controversial match in the quarter-final round in April.

Đức was disqualified but then promoted to the semi-finals after a rival withdrew. He defeated Đinh Văn Cân in the semi-finals and will meet his arch-rival Lâm again.

Elsewhere, Đinh Văn Khuyến will fight Bùi Đình Khải; Võ Vũ Lê will take on Trần Lê Phi Khanh and Phạm Văn Hào will face Trần Văn Trọng in the men's 56kg MMA Pro category.

KPa Thuân will fight Nguyễn Tấn An while Phan Trọng Hiếu will challenge Trần Vĩ Quang in the men's 60kg MMA Striking. The last match was between Võ Tiến Đạt and Trần Huy Hải in the men's 56kg MMA Striking.

The LC27 will begin at 8pm on October 11 and be broadcast live on VTVcab's channels and LION Championship's social network. VNS