Top tennis stars compete at NovaWorld Cup 2025

Tennis

LÂM ĐỒNG — The stage is set for fierce competition as the country’s top tennis players battle for glory at the National Tennis Championship — NovaWorld Cup 2025 — from October 12 to 19 in Lâm Đồng Province.

The tournament is organised by the Việt Nam Tennis Federation (VTF), the provincial Culture, Sports and Tourism Department and NovaGroup at the NovaWorld Phan Thiết's NovaWorld International Tennis Complex.

More than 100 athletes from 14 cities, provinces and clubs will compete in men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles categories. A total of VNĐ500 million (US$18,900) will be awarded to the top-ranking players.

Among them, Vũ Hà Minh Đức of AP Sports Club will defend his men’s singles title, facing a challenge from talented Nguyễn Văn Phương of the Military and experienced players such as Hoàng Thành Trung of AP Sports Club and Lê Quốc Khánh of Hà Nội.

In the women’s singles class, Demi Trần of the Military will be unable to defend her title due to personal reasons.

The top place is up for grabs to other rivals such as Ngô Hồng Hạnh of the Military, Đào Uyên My of HCM City and Nguyễn Thị Mai Linh of Hà Nội.

VTF Vice President and General Secretary Nguyễn Hồng Sơn said: “This tournament is an opportunity for players to affirm their position in the national tennis community. It is also a platform where scouts select members for the national teams who will compete in the important 33rd SEA Games in December in Thailand and other international competitions in 2026.”

As a diamond sponsor, NovaWorld Phan Thiết has upgraded the NovaWorld International Tennis Complex for thrilling matches.

The complex currently has 14 international-standard tennis courts with a Laykold surface, similar to that used at the US Open, along with four courts with mobile roofs and a modern clubhouse system, ensuring optimal competition and training conditions for athletes.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, NovaWorld Phan Thiết will cooperate with the VTF to organise eight international and domestic tournaments, including the national senior and junior championships, ITF U18 - J30, W15 and M15, along with the Billie Jean King Cup 2025. — VNS