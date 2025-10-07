VFF launches app to connect fans with national teams

Football

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese football fans now have a new digital gateway to connect with their national teams with the launch of the VFF App, an exclusive platform designed to enhance interaction and support the sustainable growth of football in the digital era. The app allows supporters not only to follow matches but also to take part in the journey of Vietnamese football.

The app is developed by Fanzeal International, a Swedish company with experience cooperating with prominent European clubs such as PSG and Bologna.

The application opens a direct, instant and emotional channel of interaction between the team and fans, where each fan not only watches but also becomes a part of Vietnamese football’s path.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Fanzeal International General Director Samuel Arnald said Fanzeal brought extensive experience from Europe and global expertise to contribute to the development of Vietnamese football.

In collaboration with VFF, Fanzeal is creating a new digital home for Vietnamese fans and businesses — a place to connect, engage and grow together. The launch marks just the beginning of a journey to bring the national teams closer to their supporters through an entirely new approach.

Through the app, supporters can not only follow news and check match results but also comment, assess executive content, interact and receive bonuses.

VFF General Secretary Nguyễn Văn Phú affirmed that the VFF App was an important step in innovating communication activities and the digital transformation of the Vietnamese federation.

“VFF wishes to create a modern, friendly digital space where fans can connect directly and actively participate in national football activities as the so-called ‘12th player.' VFF App not only brings an exclusive, personalised experience, but also contributes to strengthening the relationship between national teams and the fan community,” he said.

From an international cooperation perspective, Oscar Staffas Edström, Head of the Trade and Promotion Section at the Embassy of Sweden in Việt Nam, said this project was “a testament to the growing relationship between the two countries. It demonstrated effective cooperation between Swedish technology companies and Vietnamese sports organisations.” He expected the VFF App to “elevate the football experience of Vietnamese fans to a new level.”

In the future, VFF and Fanzeal will continue to expand the features of the VFF App, improve user experience and meet the increasing connection needs of fans.

The application is also expected to integrate additional activities such as ticket sales, voting, match analysis or displaying football items, aiming to bring Vietnamese football closer to domestic and international fans. — VNS