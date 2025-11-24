HCM City honours southern ceramic art

HCM CITY — The HCM City Department of Culture and Sports on Thursday unveiled a new permanent exhibition at Bình Dương Museum, offering visitors a vivid journey through the rich legacy of southern ceramic art.

The exhibition, named “Gốm Sứ Nam Bộ Qua Các Thời Kỳ” (Southern Ceramics over the Centuries), showcases 300 ceramic artefacts produced by famous ceramic centres in the region since the 19th century.

The display features ceramic household items and ceramic religious products from three major ceramic production centres in the region, including Lái Thiêu in Bình Dương Province (now part of HCM City), Biên Hòa in Đồng Nai Province, and Cây Mai in HCM City.

The Lái Thiêu ceramics centre, renowned in the 19th century, is popular for blue and white glazed ceramic products and pottery items for daily life, such as tea pots, cups, bowls, wine bottles, and vases. The products are decorated with birds, fish, flowers, trees, and southern landscapes.

Meanwhile, the Cây Mai centre appeared in Chợ Lớn at the end of the 19th century. It is known for its cobalt blue pottery products, which are used for religious purposes, including incense burners, vases for offerings, lamps, candle holders, and ceremonial vessels decorated with classic stories of Vietnamese and Chinese culture.

The centre also produces a wide range of figurines and statues representing religious figures such as Buddha, fairies and sacred animals.

The highlight of Biên Hòa ceramics is a unique celadon glaze, also known as “vert de Bien Hoa”, which was famous both at home and abroad in the late 19th century and early 20th century.

The “vert de Bien Hoa” glaze is made from ash glazes and copper alloys, a technique that emerged in the 1920s. It is used to make flower vases, lamp bases, and roof tiles.

Lê Văn Thái, deputy director of the cultural department, said that the exhibition aims to celebrate Việt Nam Cultural Heritage Day on November 23, as well as highlight the development and historical and aesthetic values of southern ceramics, thereby encouraging the public to preserve and promote the region's cultural heritage.

At the exhibition’s opening ceremony, the department received 18 Lái Thiêu jars, approximately 100 years old, donated by the Lái Thiêu Ancient Ceramics Club, as well as Lái Thiêu kitchenware, produced between 1975 and 1986, donated by the Nắng Ceramic Company.

Visitors can view the ceramic artefacts collection at 565 Bình Dương Avenue in Phú Lợi Ward. — VNS