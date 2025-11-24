Đông Hòa Hiệp Ancient Village poised to become model for Mekong Delta heritage tourism

ĐỒNG THÁP Đông Hòa Hiệp Ancient Village in Đồng Tháp Province is doubling down on efforts to safeguard its centuries-old homes while nurturing sustainable tourism that reflects the soul of the Mekong Delta.

Đông Hòa Hiệp, located in Cái Bè Commune, Đồng Tháp Province, has long been one of the region’s signature attractions, luring travellers with its antique homes and timeless architectural details.

The village enchants visitors with its classic Southern architecture and its lovingly crafted decorative motifs, showcased through carved wooden panels, along with parallel beams and pillars, elements typical of Southern garden houses dating back more than a century.

The village currently preserves around seven ancient houses aged between 150 and 220 years, along with 29 houses constructed 80-100 years ago.

Đông Hòa Hiệp is one of only three ancient villages in Việt Nam selected by the Việt Nam National Administration of Tourism and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for rural tourism development.

In 2017, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism recognised Đông Hòa Hiệp Ancient Village as a national architectural and artistic heritage site. Two heritage houses belonging to Lê Quang Xoát and Võ Văn Võ have also been designated provincial historical-cultural relics.

According to Nguyễn Thanh Tuấn, vice chairman of the Cái Bè Commune People’s Committee (the local government), the commune will work with ancient-house owners and local businesses to maximine the potential of the national heritage site.

The commune also plans a full survey of all ancient houses and the establishment of a dedicated tourism management board to develop planning and investment projects.

These efforts aim to turn Đông Hòa Hiệp into a showcase for ecotourism development in the Mekong Delta, particularly tourism associated with ancient houses and waterside landscapes.

Festival celebrates heritage

To preserve and promote the architectural character and cultural soul of Đông Hòa Hiệp Village and foster sustainable local tourism, the Đồng Tháp Provincial People’s Committee (the provincial government) has planned to organise the Đông Hòa Hiệp Ancient Village Culture and Tourism Festival.

The festival, the 6th of its kind, will take place from December 3 to 7 in Cái Bè Commune.

Tuấn said that the festival aims to preserve and enhance the village's cultural identity and architectural haritage, create favourable conditions for local households to participate in tourism activities, and promote community engagement toward sustainable development through heritage-based tourism, thereby contributing to local economic growth.

The festival will integrate various cultural, artistic, and tourism-driven activities, helping stimulate the tourism sector and reaffirm Đồng Tháp’s unique tourism products.

It also seeks to broaden awareness of the historical and cultural significance of the ancient village, while promoting the cultural identity and people of Đồng Tháp to both domestic and international visitors.

This year’s festival, themed “Memories of the Ancient Village”, will feature a wide range of activities, including: a heritage-theme journey linking culture, tourism, and traditional craft communities; exhibitions of distinctive tourism images, notable agricultural items and local specialties; and showcases of local heritage, historical relics, and traditional cultural identity.

A floating-market revival

Traditional crafts will be revived through model displays, tools and live demonstrations of well-known trades such as scarf weaving, Định Yên mat weaving, lotus-silk weaving, rice-paper making, cốm (young rice flake) production and hủ tiếu (Southern rice noodle) crafting.

A Famtrip and survey of key tourist sites across the province will also be held to assess potential and strengths, with a view to proposing new tour routes linked to Đông Hòa Hiệp.

A seminar on developing tourism products will provide a platform for discussion and proposals on forming new products and enhancing linkages with existing tours, as well as expanding connections with tourist destinations within and beyond the province.

A highlight of this year’s festival will be the re-creation of the Cái Bè floating market, an iconic cultural feature of the western river region.

The festival space will offer a river-flavoured culinary experience, with food boats serving traditional cakes and Đồng Tháp specialties.

Other activities include folk dancing, a storytelling contest, the “Đông Hòa Hiệp Ancient Village Imprints” night, and a “Vietnamese Goods to Rural Areas” programme, all contributing to a lively, festival-like atmosphere and strengthening bonds between residents and visitors. VNS