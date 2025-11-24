Việt Nam tourism surges in year-end ‘golden season’

HCM CITY — Việt Nam’s tourism sector is gaining strong momentum in the year-end “golden season”, with surging visitor numbers and robust spending across major destinations.

The final months of the year are considered the tourism industry’s “golden season”, when destinations nationwide turn vibrant and crowded, drawing large numbers of domestic and international visitors.

According to the General Statistics Office, Việt Nam received nearly 17.2 million international visitors in the first 10 months of 2025, up 21.5 per cent year-on-year.

Of these, air arrivals reached 14.6 million, accounting for 84.9 per cent of the total and rising 21.8 per cent; land arrivals stood at 2.4 million, or 13.9 per cent, up 21.4 per cent; and sea arrivals reached 205,100, equivalent to 1.2 per cent and up 8.5 per cent.

Asia remained the main market, contributing more than 13.6 million arrivals, an increase of 21 per cent against the same period in 2024, mainly from South Korea, China, Japan, and Southeast Asean countries.

Europe was the second-largest source market with more than 2.1 million visitors, soaring 34.9 per cent year-on-year, the strongest growth among all regions, reinforcing Việt Nam’s rising appeal.

Tourism revenue indicators also posted positive results.

Travel and tour services earned an estimated VNĐ77.4 trillion (US$2.93 billion) over 10 months, up 19.8 per cent year-on-year; accommodation and catering services raked in VNĐ695 trillion, up 14.6 per cent.

Major tourism hubs including Hà Nội, HCM City, Quảng Ninh, Khánh Hòa, and Phú Quốc all recorded steady growth in foreign arrivals.

Market trends

Newly developed destinations and products, such as experiential travel, green tourism and cultural tourism, have helped attract longer-stay and higher-spending visitors.

Alongside the rebound of international markets, domestic tourism has also grown more vibrant.

Short weekend trips to destinations such as Quảng Ninh, Ninh Bình and Sa Pa continue to dominate.

Representatives of Paradise Việt Nam, a high-end cruise and hotel operator in Hạ Long, said domestic travellers increasingly seek privacy, curated experiences and are willing to spend more on premium products.

The Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism said that thanks to expanded visa policies and stepped-up international promotion campaigns, the sector is positioned for a breakthrough in the final months of the year, laying a firm foundation for achieving the 2025 target.

As demand climbs, travel companies are gearing up for the peak season with new products and attractive offers.

Paradise Việt Nam expects an average room occupancy rate of 80 per cent in the last two months of the year, supported by promotions such as 10 per cent off all MICE packages and 30 per cent discounts for stays of three nights or more.

Among international travellers, “Cruise + round-trip Limousine Hà Nội - Hạ Long” combos have gained favour for their convenience and cost efficiency.

Since September, Paradise Việt Nam has seen strong growth in guests, particularly from Chinese Taipei, Canada, India, Spain, and South Korea.

Capitalising on demand for luxury experiences blended with local culture, the company has launched its new Paradise Legacy cruise, drawing international groups and MICE clients.

Vietravel, one of Việt Nam’s leading tour operators, has also reported positive signs across both domestic and international markets.

Year-end breakthrough

According to Phạm Văn Bẩy, deputy director of Vietravel’s Hà Nội branch, the year-end period of 2025 shows robust growth potential in both segments.

For domestic travellers, multi-destination tours such as Central Highlands - Đà Lạt, central Việt Nam “Trường Sơn Trail”, the Mekong Delta, and Phú Quốc Island consistently achieve high occupancy, with packages starting from VNĐ7.19 million.

Northern highlands tours to Hà Giang, Mộc Châu, Sa Pa and Tà Xùa, priced from VNĐ1.99 million, remain especially popular.

For international travellers, snow-viewing and Christmas tours to China, Japan, South Korea, the US, the UK, Turkey and other European countries, remain standout choices, with full-package prices from VNĐ7.99 million to 49.99 million.

To mark its 30th anniversary, Vietravel is offering special promotions from December 1-20, 2025, with discounts of up to VNĐ30 million and exclusive gifts.

To maintain service quality during peak periods, Vietravel has strengthened staff capacity, infrastructure and technology systems.

Its Etour platform, an online tour management and booking system, has been expanded, allowing customers to search, book, track itineraries and rate services online, while enabling operators to respond faster during peak season.

“Thanks to early and thorough preparation, Vietravel is confident in ensuring 100 per cent service consistency, even with rising customer numbers during the year-end and Tết (Lunar New Year) holidays,” Bẩy affirmed.

Through coordinated efforts by authorities and businesses, along with continuous innovation in products, services and experiences, Việt Nam’s tourism industry is making strong strides in the year-end peak season.

The sector expects to meet its goal of receiving 25 million international visitors in 2025, further cementing its position as one of Asia’s most attractive destinations. — VNS