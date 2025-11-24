Phú Thọ pledges to boost international integration in culture and tourism

PHÚ THỌ — The People's Committee of the northern mountain province of Phú Thọ has pledged to enhance international integration in culture and tourism as a priority for action in the new era.

Action plan 10-CTr/TU, dated September 22, was set by the provincial Party Standing Committee to implement the Politburo's Resolution 59-NQ/TW, dated January 24, both of which deal with boosting tourism.

Under the plan, the province will strengthen cooperation with foreign localities, international organisations and businesses in culture, tourism, environment, education and healthcare.

It will work to take advantage of resources to reduce poverty, improve community health services, ensure gender equality, protect children's rights, develop a skilled workforce and help improve residents' quality of life.

A proposal to connect localities in China with Việt Nam for economic and cultural development cooperation has been made as part of an initiative themed 'One Red River'.

Phú Thọ is also hosting global and regional cultural, sports and tourism events while boosting international cultural integration to promote the province both at home and abroad.

Cooperation on unique cultural and tourist products is another key focus of the province's tourism development plan.

It aims to develop cultural industries, creating unique and competitive products for domestic and international markets, as well as attract visitors from overseas Vietnamese communities and international tourists by using digital technology to enhance its image.

To promote international tourism integration, Phú Thọ will actively expand and diversify its foreign tourist markets, focusing on areas with large sources of visitors, high spending and long-term stays.

The province will also boost exchanges to attract investment and support tourism training and cooperate with foreign partners to develop green tourism products associated with digital transformation, heritage conservation and AI applications in advertising.

International tourism will be developed through expanding collaboration with global travel agencies and tourism organisations to build unique tourism products, such as spiritual, ecological, cultural and historical tours.

Regional links in tourism development, such as those built up during the 'Phú Thọ - ASEAN Cultural - Tourism Week', will be enhanced to make Phú Thọ a global destination.

The province will also launch a marketing strategy for its tourism image and brand identity; cooperate with large media corporations to promote its culture, people and advantages to the world; and invite influential people in online communities and foreign media to visit attractive destinations and promote the province's tourism products.

At the same time, it will boost digital transformation in cultural and social integration, apply digital technology in foreign communications to promote the image of Phú Thọ and develop smart tourism, online education and digital healthcare.

Digital platforms will be built to improve the province's international integration capacity, making it a bright spot in digital integration in the country's northern highland and mountainous areas. VNS