Home Life & Style

Grand Pioneers joins Việt Nam Travel Day 2025, affirming international position in sea tourism

November 23, 2025 - 15:17
With the aspiration to affirm its pioneering position in the field of luxury cruise, Grand Pioneers, has been consistently crafting elegant and sustainable voyages infused with a Vietnamese identity on the world tourism map.
Grand Pioneers cruises have received a number of world awards since its operation in 2024, reinforcing Việt Nam's position as a leading luxury sea tourism destination in the region. — Photos courtesy of Việt Thuận Group

HÀ NỘI — With the aspiration to affirm its pioneering position in the field of luxury cruise, Grand Pioneers, has been consistently crafting elegant and sustainable voyages infused with a Vietnamese identity on the world tourism map.

Continuing its remarkable imprint, Grand Pioneers, a brand of Việt Thuận Group, is proud to accompany Việt Nam Travel Day 2025, taking place from November 20 to 23, in Hạ Long, a heritage land and the country's leading tourism centre.

At the event, tourism-related people met with partners and briefly discuss sustainable vision in the current tourism industry.

Based on experience in operating and managing environmentally friendly cruise ships, Grand Pioneers representatives shared some practical insights and approaches to balance tourism development and preserve natural values.

“We believe that the development of Việt Nam tourism can only break through when businesses proactively connect, share resources, and create value together," said Lương Thế Tuyên, deputy director of Việt Thuận Transport Co., Ltd.

"The Việt Nam Travel Day 2025 is a new touchpoint for the entire travel industry to join together on a journey of enhanced growth – not only in quantity, but also in quality and sustainability.”

This sharing is not only professional in meaning but also a commitment of Grand Pioneers to accompany the local authority and business community to build a thriving and nature-friendly tourism industry.

One of key activities at Việt Nam Travel Day 2025 is the B2B Business Connection and Activities Space, on November 21, where tour operators, domestic and international travel businesses met, exchanged, and expanded cooperation.

The session opened up opportunities for bilateral cooperation between travel partners in Asia and Europe, aiming to elevate the image of Hạ Long and Quảng Ninh tourism into the spotlight, reinforcing Việt Nam's position as a leading luxury sea tourism destination in the region.

A view of Restaurant Dining by the Bay of the Grand Pioneers cruise.

Grand Pioneers was the first cruise brand in Việt Nam to be honoured as "World's Best Green Cruise Line" in 2024 and continues to be nominated at the World Cruise Awards 2025 in two categories: World's Best Green Cruise Line 2025 and Asia's Best Cruise Line 2025, reaffirming its pioneering position in the international market.

This marks a significant milestone for Vietnamese tourism, encouraging local tourism enterprises to adopt sustainable practices and further enhancing Hạ Long’s stature on the global luxury travel map. — VNS

Life & Style

Quảng Ninh hosts first-ever Việt Nam Travel Day

The inaugural Việt Nam Travel Day reflects the strong determination of the Việt Nam Tourism Association and Quảng Ninh to realise the Government’s 2025 growth targets. The event aims to renew mindset and action in Việt Nam’s travel sector, fostering its role as a pioneer in developing tourism into a spearhead economic sector.
Life & Style

Building a greener future for tourism

Việt Nam is stepping up its efforts to build a sustainable tourism industry - one that protects nature, celebrates local culture and supports communities. At the GMS Sustainable Tourism Conference in Ninh Bình, the country joined regional partners to share experiences and explore new pathways for greener, more responsible travel across the Greater Mekong Subregion.
Life & Style

Strings of passion

Artist Trần Được from HCM City is spreading the love for puppetry through a free class for children of all ages. This is where students get to practice the art and learn to embrace Vietnamese culture and tradition. Every lesson full of laughter, vibrant music and fun activities. Through his class, Được hopes to bring string puppetry closer to more young people.

