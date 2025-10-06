Politics & Law
Home Sports

Lê Khánh Hưng wins Colombian golf tournament

October 06, 2025 - 18:49
Seventeen-year-old Hưng triumphed convincingly with rounds of 69, 66 and 69, finishing with a total of -12 strokes and creating a substantial gap of nine strokes over the runner-up.

 

Vietnamese golfer Lê Khánh Hưng (central) celebrates winning the Colombian National Championship - Copa Juan Sebastian Muñoz 2025. — Photo thethao.sggp.org.vn

HÀ NỘI — Lê Khánh Hưng has made headlines in the world of golf by winning the Colombian National Championship - Copa Juan Sebastian Muñoz 2025.

The event, organised by the Colombian Golf Federation, concluded at the Club Campestre Los Arrayanes in Bogotá, Colombia, over the weekend.

Seventeen-year-old Hưng triumphed convincingly with rounds of 69, 66 and 69, finishing with a total of 12 under par, nine ahead of the runner-up.

Competing in challenging conditions, including steep terrain and unpredictable weather, as well as dealing with pressure from local fans, Hưng maintained an impressive performance. His accurate shots and delicate ball control in the decisive rounds enabled him to reach the pinnacle of success in South America.

This achievement makes Hưng the first Asian athlete to win this tournament. His victory is not only a personal milestone but also a significant moment for the growing visibility of Vietnamese golf on the global stage.

In 2023, at just 15 years old, Hưng made history by securing Việt Nam's first gold medal in golf at the SEA Games 32. He also contributed to a team gold alongside Nguyễn Anh Minh, Đoàn Uy, and Nguyễn Đặng Minh.

Hưng is currently studying at the IJGA golf academy in Florida. VNS

 

Sports

Việt Nam call up rising stars for Nepal friendlies

On Tuesday, head coach Kim Sang-sik unveiled a bold roster of 24 players, sparking excitement as he blends youthful talent with seasoned veterans. This gathering has captured the spotlight, showcasing the South Korean coach's willingness to give fresh opportunities to emerging stars.

