Local golfers to tee off at Montgomerie Links Việt Nam

ĐÀ NẴNG – Local golf clubs are set to swing into action at the Đà Nẵng Golf Association Championship for the Nam Á Bank Cup, to be held at Montgomerie Links Việt Nam on October 18-19. The tournament marks the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam Business Day and aims to further promote the sport in the coastal tourism hub.

General secretary of the association Mai Minh Vương said at a press conference that golfers will compete in four handicapped groups under four-ball, foursome and single match formats during the two-day event.

Vương said it is the third consecutive year the association has organised the championship as a key sporting event to strengthen golf tourism and foster community sports training.

Đà Nẵng, home to seven golf courses managed by members of the International Association of Golf Tour Operators (IAGTO), earned US$68 million from golf tourism and expects the figure to rise to $186 million within five years as three more courses open.

The city’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism reported that the central hub’s golf tourism sector hosted 387,000 rounds in 2024, a 13.8 per cent year-on-year increase.

Đà Nẵng successfully hosted the Asia Golf Tourism Convention from 2022 to 2025. — VNS