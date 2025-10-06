Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Sports

Local golfers to tee off at Montgomerie Links Việt Nam

October 06, 2025 - 08:42
Local golf clubs will be challenging in the Đà Nẵng Golf Association Championship for Nam Á Bank Cup at the Montgomerie Links Việt Nam on October 18-19, marking the 80 th anniversary of the Việt Nam Business Day and promoting the development of the sport in the tourism hub

 

An introduction of the Đà Nẵng Golf Association Championship for Nam Á Bank Cup. Local golfers will be competing in the tournament the Montgomerie Links Việt Nam course on October 18-19. VNS Photo Công Thành 

ĐÀ NẴNG – Local golf clubs are set to swing into action at the Đà Nẵng Golf Association Championship for the Nam Á Bank Cup, to be held at Montgomerie Links Việt Nam on October 18-19. The tournament marks the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam Business Day and aims to further promote the sport in the coastal tourism hub.

General secretary of the association Mai Minh Vương said at a press conference that golfers will compete in four handicapped groups under four-ball, foursome and single match formats during the two-day event.

Vương said it is the third consecutive year the association has organised the championship as a key sporting event to strengthen golf tourism and foster community sports training.

Đà Nẵng, home to seven golf courses managed by members of the International Association of Golf Tour Operators (IAGTO), earned US$68 million from golf tourism and expects the figure to rise to $186 million within five years as three more courses open.

The city’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism reported that the central hub’s golf tourism sector hosted 387,000 rounds in 2024, a 13.8 per cent year-on-year increase.

Đà Nẵng successfully hosted the Asia Golf Tourism Convention from 2022 to 2025. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Sports

Việt Nam call up rising stars for Nepal friendlies

On Tuesday, head coach Kim Sang-sik unveiled a bold roster of 24 players, sparking excitement as he blends youthful talent with seasoned veterans. This gathering has captured the spotlight, showcasing the South Korean coach's willingness to give fresh opportunities to emerging stars.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom