Tennis federation hopes for better results after merging process

HCM CITY — Organising important tournaments and strengthening the relationships with international bodies in the near future are two top tasks for the Việt Nam Tennis Federation (VTF) assigned at a recent Standing Committee and Executive Committee Conference in HCM City.

The conference aimed to evaluate the results of recent activities, discuss directions and tasks for the next few seasons and implement a national policy of restructuring for organisations and authorities.

Delegates approved the merger of four specialised committees and voted in five members of the Standing Committee and 26 members of the Executive Committee for the working term from 2022 to 2027.

At the same time, the VTF added and improved regulations on the activities of the Executive Committee, creating an effective and practical operating mechanism.

In the first nine months of 2025, the VTF successfully organised 21 tournaments, comprising 14 national and seven international competitions.

During this time, the tennis scene celebrated two pieces of good news: Việt Nam's young players made a great effort to stay in the Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group III, while Lê Tiến Anh won the top spot at the Roland Garros Junior Series by Renault qualification.

In the last three months of the year, the federation will hold 14 local and international events. The total number of events in 2025 is two times last year's figure.

In 2026, the VTF will coordinate with potential partners and clubs nationwide to organise more than 60 tournaments, and will tighten cooperation with all 34 cities and provinces to promote the tennis movement nationwide.

Within the framework of the conference, the VTF signed a cooperation contract with Hoàng Thành Trung Club to jointly organise the National Outstanding Tennis Players Tournament in December.

This is a top-level tournament, gathering the best players from across the country, contributing to improving professional standards and creating a competitive, professional playground for national athletes.

“In addition to organising many high-level international tournaments, such as ATP Challenger and ITF M15 and W15, the VTF will focus on training coaches and referees at all levels, while also creating opportunities for talented young athletes to train and compete abroad,” said VTF President Nguyễn Quốc Kỳ.

He added that by promoting international relations with reputable organisations such as the ITF, ATF and SeaTF along with the support of strong clubs and enterprises like Vietravel, Becamex, Nova Group, Jogarbola and AP Sports Club, the VTF expects national tennis to make remarkable progress, with significant achievements in the near future, contributing to the sustainable development of Việt Nam's tennis movement. — VNS

