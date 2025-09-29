Silver splash for Việt Nam at Asian championships

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese swimmers have delivered a strong showing at the 11th Asian Aquatics Championships 2025 in Ahmedabad, India, securing two silver and one bronze medal as the regional event heads into its final days.

Paris Olympian Võ Thị Mỹ Tiên touched second in the women’s 200m freestyle, clocking 2min 1.95sec – an improvement on her heat time of 2:04.91 on September 28.

Tiên also competed in the 100m butterfly, recording 1:01.57, but despite a faster swim than in the heat, it was not enough to place her in the top three.

The second silver went to Nguyễn Khả Nhi in the women’s 1,500m freestyle with a time of 17:23.60. It was a strong debut for the young swimmer in her first continental-level competition.

In the men’s events, SEA Games champion Phạm Thanh Bảo secured bronze in the 200m breaststroke with a time of 2:12.50 – Việt Nam’s first medal in the men’s category at the Asian Aquatics Championships.

SEA Games multi-gold medallist Nguyễn Huy Hoàng and rising talent Trần Văn Nguyễn Quốc fell short in the men’s 200m freestyle. Hoàng finished last with 1:50.26 while Quốc came in sixth at 1:49.94.

The tournament, returning after a nine-year hiatus, features more than 1,100 athletes competing across 61 events in swimming, diving, water polo and synchronised swimming. All nine Vietnamese competitors are participating in swimming.

The team includes experienced athletes with regional and continental age-group titles, as well as promising newcomers like Nhi, Quốc, Nguyễn Thúy Hiền and Dương Văn Hoàng Quy, who are seen as Việt Nam’s future medal hopes.

The championships run until October 2.

According to team managers, the competition provides a key opportunity to assess training progress and sharpen performance ahead of the 33rd SEA Games in December in Thailand, and looking further ahead, the 2026 Asian Games. VNS