Bích’s journey from dreams to international arena

Thanh Nga

For the first time in his distinguished sports career, Nguyễn Văn Bích is stepping onto the international stage. This isn’t just another competition -- it’s the realisation of a dream that has driven his passion for over 20 years.

The Việt Nam Paralympic Committee has nominated him to represent the Đồng Nai disabled team at the International Wheelchair Marathon, slated for November 13 to 16 in Oita, Japan.

Bích will take on the wheelchair half-marathon, a significant challenge given that he has never raced this distance in domestic tournaments. His longest race to date was the 5,000m wheelchair event at the 2013 National Paralympic Games, where he earned a silver medal.

In the years since, Bích has primarily competed in shorter distances from 100m to 800m. However, as he prepares for this international debut, he has been training diligently to build the endurance needed for a 20km race. He has adapted his training regimen to focus on speed and continuous performance over long distances, pushing his limits like never before.

Yet, the journey to this monumental event is not without its hurdles. Alongside his preparations for the marathon, Bích is also gearing up for the 2025 National Para Athletics Championship, scheduled for October 21-28 in Lâm Đồng Province. Balancing these two significant competitions requires immense focus and effort.

“When I heard the news about my selection for the International Wheelchair Marathon in Japan, I felt a mix of joy and anxiety. I was thrilled to see my dream come to fruition, but I also worried about the long distance,” Bích said. “But I told myself: if I have the chance, I must give it my all.”

At 57, Bích trains rigorously every day at Đồng Nai Stadium, inspiring many with his unwavering commitment. From being a paraplegic to becoming a symbol of pride for Đồng Nai sports, he has amassed an impressive collection of medals, showcasing his exceptional talent and determination across various competitions.

His journey into sports began during his school years, where he initially dabbled in different activities like badminton, table tennis and basketball before discovering his true passion for wheelchair racing.

"I tried many sports, but when I found wheelchair racing, it felt right, and I have pursued it ever since," Bích recalled.

However, the path was not always easy. In the beginning, Bích lacked the equipment and had to borrow a wheelchair from a friend while saving up to buy his own. Training demanded extraordinary effort and strength, requiring him to overcome physical limitations at every turn. One of his most unforgettable experiences was competing in Huế while battling a fever.

“I lay on the train, feeling weak, but somehow, when the race began, I found my strength and won three bronze medals. That moment solidified my belief in my abilities,” Bích said.

In 2004, Bích joined the Đồng Nai team, marking the start of a remarkable professional journey in wheelchair racing. Over the past two decades, he has consistently brought home valuable medals, contributing significantly to his team's achievements.

His recent successes include a gold medal at the sixth National Disabled Sports Competition in 2018 and several medals in various events at national championships in 2019 and 2020. Notably, he defended his 400m title and earned additional medals in other categories, showcasing his versatility and talent.

More than just earning titles, Bích's achievements inspire the disabled community, proving that determination can truly transcend physical limitations.

Coach Nguyễn Ngọc Quang, who has guided him since 2009, praised his dedication. “Bích has never missed a training session, despite the challenges. His extraordinary willpower and commitment are what make him a standout athlete,” Quang said.

Behind the accolades lies a humble life. Previously, Bích worked various jobs, but after the 2020 pandemic, he and his family opened a small coffee shop at home to ensure financial stability.

He is the pillar of his family, supporting his wife, two children and 93-year-old mother. “There’s always pressure, but I believe that as long as I stay healthy and work hard, everything will be fine,” he said.

What keeps Bích steadfast in his pursuits is the unwavering support of his family. “Sports help me stay healthy, and my family encourages me to continue. As long as I can care for them, I can train with peace of mind,” he added.

More than 20 years ago, Bích turned to sports as a way to defy fate. Now, he continues to race - not only for himself, but to ignite hope in thousands of others with disabilities.

For him, the journey to Japan is the culmination of a dream realised after two decades of perseverance. It offers him a chance to compete with international para-athletes and to prove that determination and desire can help anyone overcome their limits. VNS