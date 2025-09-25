Beach city to host the first full Ironman Vietnam

ĐÀ NẴNG – The stakes are high and the swims are deep as Đà Nẵng prepares to host its first full-distance IRONMAN Vietnam, building on a decade of success with the IRONMAN 70.3 and becoming the 32nd stop on the world’s largest triathlon circuit.

The organising committee said at a press conference that the event will welcome athletes from across Việt Nam and around the globe next May. The inaugural full-distance race is scheduled for May 10, featuring a two-lap 3.8km swim, a two-lap 180km bike course and a 42.2km run along the city’s scenic beachfront.

Managing Director of Asia for The IRONMAN Group Jeff Edwards said the launch was thrilling for both athletes and the local community.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing a full-distance IRONMAN triathlon to Việt Nam for the first time in 2026," he said. "Đà Nẵng has been an incredible host venue for IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon racing since 2015 and it’s a great step forward for both our athletes from around the world and the local community who have been so welcoming over the years to launch this new event. We look forward to working closely with our partners in Việt Nam to bring athletes and their supporters to this incredible destination next May.”

Co-founder and chairman of Sunrise Events Vietnam Bằng Trịnh said the city had built a strong foundation for the sport over the past decade.

“When we brought IRONMAN 70.3 to Việt Nam in 2015, the vision was always bigger. I believed then - and still do - that Việt Nam has everything it takes to host a full-distance IRONMAN triathlon and become a true hub for world-class racing. But building a strong, local endurance community doesn’t happen overnight,” he said.

“Over the past decade, we've seen incredible growth: Vietnamese athletes qualifying for World Championships, families cheering at finish lines, and partners who share our belief in sport as a force for transformation. Now, with a vibrant community and a world-class venue in Đà Nẵng, we’re proud to take the next step. The launch of the IRONMAN Vietnam triathlon in 2026 is not just a race - it’s a statement that Việt Nam is ready to compete, connect, and lead on the global stage.”

Vice chairwoman of the Đà Nẵng City People's Committee Nguyễn Thị Anh Thi said the announcement was an important milestone for the city.

“Đà Nẵng is honoured to have been selected as the host city for Việt Nam's first-ever full-distance IRONMAN triathlon event in 2026," she said. "This marks a significant milestone in the city's international integration efforts and reaffirms our capability to host world-class events.”

General Manager of Sunrise Events Vietnam Rob Zamacoma said the new race was exciting for the local endurance sport community.

“Bringing the full-distance IRONMAN to Việt Nam is the result of years of steady growth, collaboration and trust," he said. "From our partners at the IRONMAN Group to local authorities and corporate sponsors, this moment reflects the combined effort of a dedicated ecosystem.”

IRONMAN Asia representative Karen Matthews said: “For over a decade, Đà Nẵng has opened its arms to IRONMAN 70.3 athletes each May, with a spirit of hospitality, energy and warmth that is uniquely Vietnamese. This Vietnamese spirit has created a legacy – one that continues to inspire athletes to return year after year.”

“In 2026, we celebrate a major milestone: ten editions of IRONMAN in Việt Nam. And to mark this special occasion, we are thrilled to announce the addition of a full-distance IRONMAN race to the Đà Nẵng event weekend. This is a historic moment – not just for Đà Nẵng, but for triathlon in Việt Nam.”

Vietnamese triathlete Nguyễn Trà My, or MyCa, A-list ambassador, shared that she had the opportunity to participate in many IRONMAN races around the world.

“Come to Đà Nẵng, take on the challenge, and write your own IRONMAN journey here in Đà Nẵng and Việt Nam. All you need to bring is your spirit of conquest – we are ready to welcome you with full preparation and pride,” she said.

The race, which saw only 54 Vietnamese participants in the first edition 10 years ago, has grown to include 1,900 Vietnamese triathletes.

Entries for the 2026 IRONMAN Vietnam triathlon open on 25 September 2025, and information can be found at https://www.ironman.com/races/im-vietnam. — VNS