National badminton championship opens in Gia Lai

GIA LAI — The National Badminton Championship for Outstanding Players opened in Gia Lai on Sunday evening.

It features 115 players from 13 clubs across the country. They will compete in five categories: mixed doubles, men's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles and women's singles.

Bùi Trung Hiếu, Deputy Director of the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism and Head of the Organising Committee, stated that this is an important sports event that gathers the top athletes from the badminton community in the country.

The tournament is not only a competitive arena to showcase the athletes' skills but also a major celebration that spreads the spirit of sports, unity, interaction, and community bonding.

The championship will finish on September 27. — VNS