Sports

Coach Việt highlights team effort after Nam Định's opening match victory

September 19, 2025 - 07:36
Nam Định's squad, valued at approximately $10.7 million, ranks ninth among the clubs participating in the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26.
Nam Định celebrate winning 3-1 against Ratchaburi FC in the 2025-26 AFC Champions League Two on Wednesday. — Photo courtesy of the VFF

NAM ĐỊNH — Coach Vũ Hoàng Việt said he felt fortunate despite Nam Định's 3-1 victory against Thailand's Ratchaburi in the opening match of the 2025-26 AFC Champions League Two on Wednesday.

Nam Định's goals came from Caio Cesar in the 35th minute and Brenner Marlos, who scored twice in the second half. Tana netted the only goal for the visitors from Thailand in the 60th minute.

“The match was excellent. Both teams played with dedication, attacking and creating many opportunities. I believe the match showcased very high professional quality, and we were lucky to win,” coach Việt stated at the post-match press conference held at Thiên Trường Stadium in Nam Định Province.

“All our players performed admirably and worked very hard. I want to highlight the contributions of our foreign players - Caio Cesar, Percy Tau, Mitchell Dijks, and Brenner Marlos. They played exceptionally well. If Percy Tau continues in this form, we will consider including him in our V.League 1 plans,” Việt added.

Despite the significant win, coach Việt identified a mistake that led to the home team's concession.

He said: "Their goal stemmed from a lack of concentration after scoring three goals. Perhaps our players were a bit complacent. That lapse could have been minimised with better focus. When the ball went out of bounds, there were nearly no defenders available to intervene in time, allowing Ratchaburi to score.

“We'll need to address this in upcoming matches to avoid similar mistakes. In the closing minutes of the game, the players were fatigued and failed to push forward in support of their teammates, leading to missed opportunities. This is an issue we must overcome in future games."

Caio Cesar, who was named the match's best player, expressed his joy at the victory.

"I am very happy with the goal I scored. I have adapted well to a new, more offensive position," he said.

"My teammates and I are pleased with this result, and we hope it serves as motivation to progress further. We controlled the game effectively and converted our chances into goals. Percy Tau demonstrated the class of a top player, and his presence will greatly aid Nam Định in pursuing high goals across all competitions. I feel fortunate to play alongside Percy Tau."

Nam Định's squad, valued at approximately $10.7 million, ranks ninth among the clubs participating in the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26. They also competed in last season's edition, amassing 11 points in the group stage before being eliminated in the round of 16 by Sanfrecce Hiroshima (Japan). — VNS

