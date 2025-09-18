Pickleball smashes into Đà Nẵng with Vietnam Cup debut

Pickleball

HÀ NỘI — Pickleball is serving up something big as the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) Tour Asia brings the MB Vietnam Cup 2025 to Đà Nẵng, the country's most liveable city, from September 30 to October 4.

A press conference in Hà Nội on September 17 announced Military Bank (MB) as the tournament’s title sponsor and FPT as co-organiser following a strategic signing ceremony.

The PPA Tour Asia, run by UPA Asia, kicked off in early July with four Open-level events in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, Japan and Hồ Chí Minh City, Việt Nam.

The Đà Nẵng competition will be the first at cup level and will take place at two world-class venues, Tiên Sơn Sports Arena and Tuyên Sơn Sports Complex.

"Following the success of the MB Vietnam Open which featured impressive wins of Vietnamese athletes, MB has decided to become the title sponsor of the Vietnam Cup 2025. Through this partnership, we also aim to spread joy, foster connection and promote a happy lifestyle within the community,” said MB Marketing Director Nguyễn Thị Việt Nga.

Five days of pure pickleball intensity where legends are made and records are shattered.

About 120 elite players along with 1,000 amateur athletes will compete and there will also be a special competition for Vietnamese artists.

The world’s elite are coming to play. They are Ben Johns, Federico Staksrud, Anna Bright, Tyson McGuffin, Tyra Hurricane Black, Zoey Chao Yi Wang, Kaitlyn Christian and Alix Truong along with Vietnamese top competitors Lý Hoàng Nam, Trịnh Linh Giang, Phúc Huỳnh, Trương Vinh Hiển and Đỗ Minh Quân.

"I have paid 100 per cent of my ability for training hard to prepare for the tournament," Việt Nam's most decorated female player Sophia Trần told Việt Nam News.

"I want to earn the highest result for Việt Nam in general and my coaches, family and friends in particular."

Competitors will contest singles and doubles divisions in age groups and pro categories for a total cash prize of US$150,000.

Points from the tournament will be calculated into a separate ranking where athletes compete for the title of Asia No 1s.

UPA Asia Managing Director Kimberly Koh praised its partner and said the sponsor’s continued partnership helped elevate sports while creating unforgettable experiences for the community.

Beyond showcasing world-class pickleball in Việt Nam, the tournament will offer a unique opportunity for fans and customers to meet elite professional athletes. Together, we can create the next historic milestone for pickleball in Southeast Asia, she said.

According to the organisers all VIP and VVIP tickets were sold out on the first day of sale.

Supporters can watch the matches on FPT Play’s app for Smart TVs and smartphones, on FPT Play Box devices, via the website https://fptplay.vn and across its social media channels as FPT Play is the exclusive broadcaster in Việt Nam. VNS