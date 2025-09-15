Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Sports

Buffaloes stun Dolphins with late comeback in finals opener

September 15, 2025 - 17:51
The Hanoi Buffaloes staged a stunning late comeback to defeat the Nha Trang Dolphins 82-76 in the opening game of the VBA Finals at Tây Hồ Gymnasium on Sunday.

 

DaQuan Bracey celebrates after sinking a crucial three-pointer during Hanoi Buffaloes’ comeback win over Nha Trang Dolphins in Game 1 of the VBA Finals at Tây Hồ Gymnasium. — Photo courtesy of VBA.

HÀ NỘI — The Hanoi Buffaloes staged a stunning late comeback to defeat the Nha Trang Dolphins 82-76 in the opening game of the VBA Finals at Tây Hồ Gymnasium on Sunday.

Despite missing their star big man Max Allen, the Dolphins surprised the home side with an 11-2 start, capitalising on strong defence and quick transitions.

The Buffaloes struggled early but stayed within reach thanks to bench energy from Trần Phi Hoàng Long and Lian Ramiro, alongside a buzzer-beating three-pointer from DaQuan Bracey to close the first quarter 24-21.

The visitors continued to control the paint in the second quarter, stretching the lead to 40-29 after neutralising Hanoi’s frontcourt duo Tamyrik Fields and Hassan Thomas.

The Buffaloes suffered another setback when Hoàng Long left the court with a knee injury. Yet Bracey’s sharp shooting from beyond the arc reduced the deficit to 47-41 at halftime.

In the third quarter, foul trouble forced Nha Trang’s Mykal Jenkins to play cautiously, but the Dolphins still maintained a narrow advantage. Bracey again led the charge to keep the home team within striking distance at 63-58.

The tide shifted in the final period as Fields finally found rhythm inside and captain Tâm Đinh sank a clutch three-pointer to push the Buffaloes ahead 68-67.

With momentum on their side, Ramiro exploded with three consecutive triples, giving the home crowd reason to erupt as the Buffaloes stormed to an 82-71 lead. Although the Dolphins fought back in the final minutes, they fell short at 82-76.

Bracey earned Player of the Game honours with 27 points, 10 rebounds and an impressive 62 per cent from long range (5/8). “We had a difficult start, but with unity and belief like a family, we managed to fight back and take the win,” he said.

Ramiro also played a decisive role off the bench with 18 points, while Fields and Tâm Đinh stepped up in the clutch. For the Dolphins, coach Todd Purves’ side delivered a valiant effort despite Allen’s absence.

With the result, the Buffaloes take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five Finals series. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Sports

Dolphins power into finals

The Nha Trang Dolphins advanced to the VBA Finals for the second time after overpowering the Cantho Catfish 105-93 in the decisive semi-final at Khánh Hòa Gymnasium on Thursday.
Sports

Muay Thai champ punches into MMA spotlight

WBC Muay Tthai champion Trương Cao Minh Phát has made national headlines as he prepares to compete in the LION Championship, Việt Nam’s largest professional mixed martial arts (MMA) series this weekend.
Sports

LPBS banking on National Cup victory

LPBank Securities Joint Stock Company (LPBS) has become the title sponsor of the National Cup 2025-26 season following a contract signing ceremony on September 9 in Hà Nội.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom