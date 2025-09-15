Buffaloes stun Dolphins with late comeback in finals opener

HÀ NỘI — The Hanoi Buffaloes staged a stunning late comeback to defeat the Nha Trang Dolphins 82-76 in the opening game of the VBA Finals at Tây Hồ Gymnasium on Sunday.

Despite missing their star big man Max Allen, the Dolphins surprised the home side with an 11-2 start, capitalising on strong defence and quick transitions.

The Buffaloes struggled early but stayed within reach thanks to bench energy from Trần Phi Hoàng Long and Lian Ramiro, alongside a buzzer-beating three-pointer from DaQuan Bracey to close the first quarter 24-21.

The visitors continued to control the paint in the second quarter, stretching the lead to 40-29 after neutralising Hanoi’s frontcourt duo Tamyrik Fields and Hassan Thomas.

The Buffaloes suffered another setback when Hoàng Long left the court with a knee injury. Yet Bracey’s sharp shooting from beyond the arc reduced the deficit to 47-41 at halftime.

In the third quarter, foul trouble forced Nha Trang’s Mykal Jenkins to play cautiously, but the Dolphins still maintained a narrow advantage. Bracey again led the charge to keep the home team within striking distance at 63-58.

The tide shifted in the final period as Fields finally found rhythm inside and captain Tâm Đinh sank a clutch three-pointer to push the Buffaloes ahead 68-67.

With momentum on their side, Ramiro exploded with three consecutive triples, giving the home crowd reason to erupt as the Buffaloes stormed to an 82-71 lead. Although the Dolphins fought back in the final minutes, they fell short at 82-76.

Bracey earned Player of the Game honours with 27 points, 10 rebounds and an impressive 62 per cent from long range (5/8). “We had a difficult start, but with unity and belief like a family, we managed to fight back and take the win,” he said.

Ramiro also played a decisive role off the bench with 18 points, while Fields and Tâm Đinh stepped up in the clutch. For the Dolphins, coach Todd Purves’ side delivered a valiant effort despite Allen’s absence.

With the result, the Buffaloes take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five Finals series. — VNS