Hoàng, Tiên pocket golds from Open Water Swimming Championship

Swimming

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam won two gold medals from the third South East Asian Open Water Swimming Championship on September 12 in Chonburi Province, Thailand.

Multi-time SEA Games champion Nguyễn Huy Hoàng finished first in the men's 10km category in a time of 1hr 52.44min to take his title, leaving rivals far behind.

Artyom Lukasevits of Singapore came second clocking 2:07.38, followed by Aflah Fadian Prawira of Indonesia who finished his race after 2:10.49.

In the women's class, Paris Olympian Võ Thị Mỹ Tiên took the second gold for Việt Nam as she swam in 2:25.05.

Pimpun Choopong of Thailand took silver on 2:34.55 and her teammate Supaporn Taensakul earned bronze timing 3:01.32.

Vietnamese athletes, who compete in the championship for the first time, also secured gold in the women's 10km 16-17-year-old group by Nguyễn Ngọc Tuyết Hân.

Other events such as 5km and mixed 4x1500m for seniors and juniors will be held on the next days.

The closing ceremony will be held on September 14. _ VNS