Việt Nam eyes glory with perfect Asian Cup run

Football

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has kept its sights firmly on the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Finals in Saudi Arabia after a flawless qualifying campaign that ended on September 9.

Nguyễn Thanh Nhàn’s decisive second-half strike secured a 1-0 victory over Yemen, ensuring Kim Sang-sik’s side topped Group F at the Việt Trì Stadium in Phú Thọ Province. Earlier, the team had defeated Bangladesh 2-0 and Singapore 1-0, scoring nine goals and conceding none throughout the qualifiers. This marks their sixth consecutive qualification for the Asian tournament.

“Congratulation to Việt Nam team for the Asian Cup slot and thanks to local supporters who came to cheer us,” Kim said after the match.

“This U23 side are totally different with the one under coach Park Hang-seo [that earned Asian silver medal years ago]. We will continue working hard to have the best preparation for the finals.”

While pleased with his players’ overall performance, Kim acknowledged mistakes that need addressing ahead of upcoming competitions, including the 33rd SEA Games later this year.

“After three matches I found some problems. I talked with my team and asked them to keep calm when they are in the box and stay focused in decisive situations. I hope that when they are back to train with their clubs they would improve their abilities comprehensively for the SEA Games 33,” Kim said.

Speaking to reporters, striker Nhàn, who was voted Player of the Match, said: “I am happy scoring in such an important match, especially after I missed the Southeast Asian championship because of injury.

"This goal is really meaningful to me. It not only relieves pressure on me but also is a strong push that motivates me to play better for the national [U23] team.”

Ameen Ali Hussein Al-Sunaini of Yemen praised the hosts for their win and said it was not an easy match for his team because Việt Nam were strong and improved match by match.

The Yemeni players faced many difficulties and nearly scored by the end of the first half. However, Việt Nam did a better job to win.

Al-Sunaini also respected Việt Nam, noting that rather than relying on individual players, it was their unity as a team that brought success.

The Asian Football Confederation posted: “Perfect Việt Nam continue their march into the #AFCU23 Finals as Group C champions!”

They will join 15 teams — 11 group winners and four best runners-up overall — and the hosts at the Finals, scheduled for January 7 to 25, 2026.

The world football governing body FIFA had a very 'trendy,' lighthearted and friendly congratulatory message for Kim and his team after a successful tournament.

It was inspired by the lyrics of a song from Mưa Đỏ (Red Rain), the revolutionary war film considered the most popular Vietnamese movie of all time, which is currently going viral in Việt Nam.

"Hết 90 phút nếu con còn chưa về, mẹ ơi vui lên, mẹ có đứa con bận ăn mừng" (If I'm not home after 90 minutes, be happy, mum. Your child is out celebrating). VNS