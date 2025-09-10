Game on as Việt Nam links up with Russia

Esports

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and Russia have entered a new level of cooperation — this time in the virtual arena — as both sides agree to team up for long-term development of esports.

President of the Việt Nam Recreational and Electronic Sports Association (VIRESA) Đỗ Việt Hùng signed a cooperation agreement with Dmitry Smith, President of the Russian Electronic Sports Federation (RESF), during the 10th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF 2025) in Vladivostok.

Under the agreement, the two organisations will exchange information on esports achievements and experiences, support the transfer of educational programmes in esports and related fields and jointly conduct specialised training courses. The aim is to expand the esports movement and integrate its applications into daily life, particularly in community development and human resource training.

VIRESA and RESF will also use their respective strengths, experience and resources to develop esports training programmes, integrate technology into learning and promote community activities. They plan to co-host international tournaments and events in both countries.

Hùng said the partnership, grounded in the strong friendship between Việt Nam and Russia, represents a strategic first step towards deeper cooperation in the field.

Both sides are committed to international cooperation, innovation and institutional integration to elevate esports as a tool for education and personal development. The initiative also seeks to boost esports’ global recognition, promote cultural exchange, attract investment and contribute to Việt Nam’s digital economy.

The 10th EEF-2025 brought together more than 8,400 delegates from 75 countries and regions — including government officials, international businesses and leading economic experts — at the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok.

The VIRESA-RESF deal was among more than 350 cooperation agreements signed under the event’s main theme, The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity. — VNS