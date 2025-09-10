Politics & Law
Home Sports

National sports championship for the disabled opens in HCM City

September 10, 2025 - 11:34
This year's event brings together 317 coaches and athletes from nine provinces and cities across the country.

 

Athletes will compete in many sports including archery. — Photo nld.com.vn

HCM CITY — The 2025 National Sports Championship for the Disabled will be held in HCM City on September 10-13.

This year's event brings together 317 coaches and athletes from nine provinces and cities across the country such as Cần Thơ, Đà Nẵng, Đồng Nai, Đồng Tháp, Hà Nội and Hà Tĩnh.

The athletes will compete in swimming, chess, boccia, archery and judo.

It aims to evaluate training and coaching efforts while selecting a team to prepare for the 13th ASEAN Para Games 2025, which will take place in January 2026 in Thailand. — VNS

 

