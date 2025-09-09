Cantho Catfish level semi-final series against Nha Trang Dolphins

Xuân Đăng

HCM CITY — The Cantho Catfish, last season’s VBA runners-up, produced a strong performance to beat the Nha Trang Dolphins 86-78 in Game 2 of the semi-finals at Hồ Xuân Hương Gymnasium on Monday (September 8), forcing the series into a decisive third game.

The Catfish entered the clash under pressure after losing the opener and started slowly. Backed by the passionate support of their home fans, the hosts showed great determination from the outset, but the Dolphins took advantage in the opening minutes, moving ahead 25-16 in the first quarter thanks to the inside presence of Mykal Jenkins, who repeatedly broke through the home side’s defence to score.

The momentum shifted in the second quarter as the Catfish tightened their coverage in the paint and found more open looks from outside. Albert Bordeos Opeña and Devin Peterson combined effectively to level the score at 34-34.

In the final seconds of the half, Michael Soy converted a three-pointer from his favourite 45-degree spot, giving Catfish a narrow 39-38 lead at the break.

The third quarter saw the unexpected rise of Phạm Đức Kiên, whose height and mobility caused problems for the Dolphins. The two sides traded leads in the opening minutes before Kiên delivered two close-range baskets that caught the visitors off guard.

Supported by the consistent scoring of Peterson, the Catfish managed to preserve their advantage. The Dolphins, however, stayed in contention through efforts from Huỳnh Vĩnh Quang and Max Allen. At the end of the quarter, the hosts were still ahead 63-59.

In the final period, the visitors relied heavily on Jenkins, as their bench failed to provide scoring support. The American forward continued to show his strength in close-range play, but the Catfish responded decisively.

Peterson hit two crucial three-pointers to widen the gap, before Malek Green produced a highlight dunk that sent the home fans into celebration. The match ended 86-78, confirming a deserved victory for the Catfish.

Green delivered an outstanding all-round display with 31 points and 11 rebounds, earning the Player of the Game award. “I feel amazing to get this win in such an important game. The ticket to the finals is still there. The challenge ahead won’t be easy, but I believe our team will take the chance,” he said after the game.

Peterson added 22 points for the Catfish, demonstrating his importance in both shooting and leadership. The hosts’ improved ball movement helped them create more open looks from distance, finishing with a three-point accuracy of 45 per cent (9/20). In contrast, the Dolphins struggled badly from beyond the arc, making only 14 per cent (3/21) of their attempts.

Jenkins stood out as the main force for the Nha Trang Dolphins, scoring 35 points, but his individual brilliance was not enough to carry the team. Key players such as Võ Huy Hoàn, Max Allen and others from the bench were effectively neutralised by the Catfish defence.

With the series now tied 1-1, both teams will return for a decisive Game 3 that will decide who advances to the VBA finals. The result promises a thrilling battle as the Catfish look to complete their comeback while the Dolphins aim to confirm their status as title contenders. — VNS