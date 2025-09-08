Heritage hub to host Việt Nam Golf Summit

HUẾ - The heritage city will host Việt Nam Golf Course Owners Summit 2025 (VNGOS 2025) at Laguna Lăng Cô Resort on October 30-31, focusing on the sustainable development of golf tourism and the golf economy in Việt Nam.

The summit is considered a foundational milestone for the 2025-30 with vision for 2040, setting golf as a strategic driver within the national tourism ecosystem, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said.

This event will open a new chapter in the development of golf tourism and the golf economy in the country as it will gather the first time golf course owners, government leaders, international experts, and global partners in an official forum to unify their vision, build development standards, and establish long-term directions for the industry.

The event’s organisers said the forum will be a key part of Wellness Tourism Week-Việt Nam Golf Festival within the framework of the National Tourism Year in Huế City in 2025.

Greg Norman, Việt Nam's Tourism Ambassador for the 2025-30 term, shared: "Việt Nam offers an unparalleled blend of world-class golf courses, natural beauty, cultural heritage, and local hospitality. Now is the time for golf course owners and industry stakeholders from across the public and private sectors to unite in growing and promoting this one-of-a-kind destination to the world. With the focus first and foremost on long-term sustainability, this summit will be a milestone event as Vietnam embraces the potential of golf as an economic driver and tourism anchor."

The summit will focus on promoting inbound golf tourism and positioning Việt Nam as a leading golf destination in Asia as well as unifying sustainable environmental development standards for the development roadmap and future of 100 new golf courses.

It will be included discussions in preferential investment policies, public-private partnerships, and FDI models for comprehensive development; and laying the foundation for establishing the Việt Nam Golf Course Owners Alliance, the organisers said.

Jed Moore, Group CEO - 54, stated: "We are honored to be entrusted with implementing this event. We see VNGOS 2025 as a catalyst to elevate Việt Nam’s golf industry. This forum is where service standards will be shaped, public-private partnerships will be fostered, and high-quality investment will be attracted, aiming toward a professional, sustainable golf ecosystem deeply integrated with the international market."

Laguna Lăng Cô Golf Club, designed by Sir Nick Faldo, is renowned for harmonizing natural terrain with environmental preservation, making it the ideal venue for a sustainability-focused summit.

Huế City, which is designed as a golf hub, and Đà Nẵng are popular sites in central Việt Nam, with beautiful golf courses designed by Nick Faldo, Greg Norman, Collin Montgomerie and Luke Donald.