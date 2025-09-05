Swimming team set ambitious medal target for SEA Games 33

Swimming

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese swimming team has set its sights on at least six gold medals at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games 33.

To achieve this goal, the coaching staff is preparing the best team possible for the event in December in Thailand.

The team recently had five swimmers competing at the 2025 World Aquatics Youth Swimming Championships on August 16-25 in Romania. This event marked a rare occasion for Việt Nam to compete at this level, as athletes must meet strict standards set by the International Swimming Federation for each male and female event.

Among those who took part in Romania, Nguyễn Thúy Hiền has won numerous gold medals in domestic and age-group competitions across Southeast Asia and Asia.

At the regional age-group swimming championship in June, she was honoured as the best female athlete in the 16-18 age group and broke four age-group records in the 50m breaststroke, 50m freestyle, 50m butterfly and 100m freestyle.

During the World Youth Swimming Championship, Hiền demonstrated her skills by finishing second in the sixth qualifying round of the women's 200m freestyle with a time of 2:04.59, ranking 26th overall.

Additionally, Trần Văn Nguyễn Quốc placed 47th in the men's 100m freestyle with a time of 51.72, and Nguyễn Khả Nhi ranked 13th in the women's 1,500m freestyle with a time of 17:13.94.

Although they did not win any medals, the swimmers showed remarkable progress.

According to Lê Thanh Huyền, head of Swimming at the Sports Authority of Việt Nam, the World Youth Swimming Championship provided an opportunity for young athletes to gain valuable experience.

Coach Nguyễn Hoàng Vũ noted that Vietnamese swimming boasts a talented roster, including athletes like Nguyễn Huy Hoàng, Trần Hưng Nguyên and Phạm Thanh Bảo. Young swimmers such as Nguyễn Quang Thuấn, Võ Thị Mỹ Tiên and Nguyễn Thúy Hiền are also expected to achieve great things.

Vũ said the coaching staff regularly monitors performance metrics and adjusts training plans to prepare for SEA Games 33.

Increased training and competition

Sports expert Nguyễn Hồng Minh emphasised the team considers SEA Games 33 a crucial test of their strength, which will help them refine their strategies for larger competitions like ASIAD and the Olympics.

Despite having many talented athletes, Vietnamese swimming cannot afford to be complacent, especially with strong investments from countries like Thailand and the Philippines.

Currently, the team consists of 23 athletes trained in HCM City, Đà Nẵng and Cần Thơ. Brazilian expert Gustavo has joined the coaching staff to enhance the professional capabilities of key athletes through a long-term training programme.

Coach Vũ said: "Huy Hoàng remains a pillar of Vietnamese swimming. Throughout his career, he has won a total of 11 gold medals across four SEA Games. If he maintains his form, he could become the first male swimmer from Việt Nam to win gold medals in five consecutive SEA Games. Additionally, Thúy Hiền is a promising young talent with the potential to surprise at SEA Games 33."

To prepare for the Games, the swimming team will take part in the 2025 Asian Championship in India next month. This will serve as an opportunity to evaluate their skills, gain experience, and finalise the roster.

According to Ngô Ích Quân, deputy head of the Elite Sports Department of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam, the coaching staff has developed a detailed plan for each athlete, including training programmes both domestically and internationally, as well as participation in competitive events to gain experience all in preparation for the goal of winning six gold medals in Thailand.

In recent SEA Games, swimming has played a crucial role in helping the Vietnamese delegation maintain their position among the leaders. However, the gap between countries like Thailand and Singapore, which have strong swimming programmes, remains significant.

Việt Nam is making efforts to train young people, invest in facilities and invite experts from abroad to help with coaching. With careful preparation in terms of expertise and manpower, the swimming team hopes to complete their goals at the SEA Games in Thailand. — VNS