Việt Nam’s rising stars out to shine on home turf

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s U23 squad are ready to light up Phú Thọ as they kick off their AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 qualifying campaign on home soil this week, aiming to turn talent and team spirit into a ticket to the finals in Saudi Arabia.

Group C action gets underway on September 3 at Việt Trì Stadium, and Việt Nam's young squad, bolstered by ASEAN U23 Championship experience and a rising overseas star, are raring to go.

Coach Kim Sang-sik has named a 23-man squad, retaining much of the core that helped the team reach the ASEAN final in August. The standout new face is 18-year-old midfielder Trần Thành Trung, a Vietnamese-Bulgarian talent currently playing for Ninh Bình. His addition brings not just skill but a fresh spark to the squad.

Việt Nam open against Bangladesh on Tuesday, followed by Singapore on September 6 and Yemen on September 9. Each match is critical, with only the top team in each group and the four best runners-up across 11 groups earning a ticket to the finals in Saudi Arabia next January.

Striker Nguyễn Đình Bắc, one of the team's key figures, is confident in the squad's preparation and chemistry, despite the short lead-up to the tournament.

“We had only a few days together, but it wasn’t too difficult as many of us just played together at the ASEAN Championship,” Bắc said. “Trung integrated quickly, bringing joy and unity to the team. He is a quality player and I believe he will perform well in the upcoming matches.”

Bắc also underlined the team’s respect for their opponents, but it was clear that Việt Nam’s focus is laser-sharp.

“We have utmost respect for all three opponents. First and foremost, we will concentrate on preparing for our opening match against U23 Bangladesh,” he said.

The tournament also takes on special meaning as it coincides with the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam’s National Day on September 2. Bắc expressed pride in playing at home during such a historic milestone and promised that the team would give everything to make the fans proud.

“We sincerely hope that supporters will come to Việt Trì Stadium to cheer us on, providing the team with the strength to compete effectively and achieve our goals,” he added.

With expectations rising, the qualifiers also serve as a key test ahead of the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand this December. For now, however, all eyes are on Phú Thọ — and a crucial first step on the road to continental glory. VNS