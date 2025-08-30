Politics & Law
Home Sports

Australia claim title, Việt Nam come third in regional U16 championship

August 30, 2025 - 10:03
Australia won the ASEAN U16 Girls’ Championship 2025 while Việt Nam took bronze medal in a nail-beating third-placed match on August 29 in Surakarta, Indonesia.

Football

Việt Nam celebrate after their penlaty kicks during the third-placed match against Indonesia in the ASEAN U16 Girls’ Championship 2025 on August 29. Việt Nam win 7-6 and secure bronze medal. Photo courtesy of VFF

HÀ NỘI — Australia won the ASEAN U16 Girls’ Championship 2025 while Việt Nam took bronze medal in a nail-beating third-placed match on August 29 in Surakarta, Indonesia.

Australia beat Thailand 1-0 in the final at the Manahan Stadium. A perfect strike from Theo Mouitys-Mickalad four minutes after the restart gave the guest side the well-deserved victory.

Earlier, Việt Nam overcame host Indonesia 7-6 in the penalty shootout after the match ended 1-1 in the official time.

Nazwa Bilbina Putri pushed Việt Nam to the lead with an own goal just two minutes into the game before Naffeza Ayesha equalised for Indonesia in the 15th minute.

Coach Akira Okiyama of Việt Nam said his side were united and fought hard together for this good result.

"We wanted to finish the match within 90 minutes. However, Indonesia played well and had home field advantage," he said.

"Despite the high pressure, our players were confident and delivered all the best. Penalty kicks were also a very good experience for the players."

The Vietnamese girls will arrive home on August 30 and have a training camp in Germany next month which is a preparation for the Asian Women's U17 Cup in October in HCM City. VNS

